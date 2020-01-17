It's raining retrenchments with no jobs being created - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
It's raining retrenchments and there really are no jobs being created.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
It's quite a terrible time to be looking for a job in this country, where we already have a real unemployment rate of about 40%.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
