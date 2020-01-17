[VIDEO] Rabada banned from next Test for celebrating dismissal of Joe Root

Kagiso Rabido has been banned from playing in the next Test match against England at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

He is touted as the Proteas best bowler and this could well negatively impact the result in this second last game of the series.

The Midday Report's Nickolaus Bauer talks to sports journalist at The Star Stuart Hessa bout the decision.

He has been topping it up for the last few years so this was seen as the last straw as far as the d-merit points are concerned. Stuart Hess, Sports journalist - The Star

Hess says he does not agree with the call.

He deserves to be banned - but I completely disagree with it. If you look at the celebration yesterday, I don't know how you can fault anything he did there. Typical ICC. Stuart Hess, Sports journalist - The Star

