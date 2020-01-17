Police watchdog investigates after bystander killed in Alexandra shootout
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a bystander was shot and killed in the crossfire between police and suspects in Alexandra.
A 29-year-old woman lost her life and another man was critically wounded during the incident on Wednesday.
Police said they received a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle near London Road.
The suspects allegedly opened fire when the officers approached the vehicle. A shootout then ensued.
Police watchdog Ipid is currently working to determine whether the woman was fatally shot by a firearm belonging to the police.
We don't know which firearm killed the deceased.Sontaga Seisa, Spokesperson - Ipid
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa says officials are busy taking statements to establish which firearm killed the woman.
Forensic examiners will also try to match the bullet found lodged in the woman's body to the guns used by offers, Seisa explains.
Listen to the discussion from the Ipid spokesperson:
More from Local
Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson
The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil was found on Friday. He drowned during a water activity on Wednesday.Read More
[WATCH] ABBA tribute show comes to GrandWest for one-night-only
Acclaimed impersonators from the international act ABBAsolutely fABBAulous will bring their magic and high energy to the stage.Read More
Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten survival of Boulders Beach penguin colony
Disrespectful tourists are jumping barriers to touch Cape Town’s penguins and take selfies. The fine? A mere R500!Read More
Grade 8 boy who went missing during school camp found dead
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that the missing Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi was found dead on Friday.Read More
Beaufort West scholar transport temporarily reinstated after parents block N1
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says district officials will meet with community members and conduct an assessment.Read More
103 km/h gusts force closing of Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain cable car
Weather services predict strong winds - currently gusting at 103 km/h, according to "Cape Town Hiking" – for the next five days.Read More
70 000 litres of alcohol confiscated on Cape Town beaches over festive season
“Beach users are very clever how they hide their alcohol, whether it’s in watermelons or the sand,” says Zahid Badroodien.Read More
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet
The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany.Read More
Cape NGO Little Brinks needs help funding-raising for a safe house
This local organisation wants to give more children in need a roof over their heads.Read More
'Eskom must recover municipal debt before pickpocketing SA with 17% tariff hike'
Trade union federation Cosatu has slammed Eskom for its proposed electricity price hike in the midst of a power crisis.Read More