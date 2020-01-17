Police watchdog investigates after bystander killed in Alexandra shootout

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a bystander was shot and killed in the crossfire between police and suspects in Alexandra.

A 29-year-old woman lost her life and another man was critically wounded during the incident on Wednesday.

Police said they received a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle near London Road.

The suspects allegedly opened fire when the officers approached the vehicle. A shootout then ensued.

Police watchdog Ipid is currently working to determine whether the woman was fatally shot by a firearm belonging to the police.

We don't know which firearm killed the deceased. Sontaga Seisa, Spokesperson - Ipid

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa says officials are busy taking statements to establish which firearm killed the woman.

Forensic examiners will also try to match the bullet found lodged in the woman's body to the guns used by offers, Seisa explains.

Listen to the discussion from the Ipid spokesperson: