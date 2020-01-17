Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten survival of Boulders Beach penguin colony

Visitors to Boulders Beach in Cape Town poses a threat to the survival of the world-famous penguin colony by going over barriers meant to keep them at a three-metre distance.

Between 2000 and 5000 people visit Boulders Beach every day.

They [tourists] are also seen touching the birds and would jump the boardwalk and fences to get a picture with the penguins. Shamier Magmoet, cofounder - #SeaTheBiggerPicture

Nickolaus Bauer interviewed Babalwa Dlangamandla, SANParks Public Relations Officer.

Visitors come too close… they know the rules of the park… They jump over the boardwalk… The penguins get stressed… Babalwa Dlangamandla, Public Relations Officer - SANParks

We fine them with R500... and ask them to stick to the rules next time… Babalwa Dlangamandla, Public Relations Officer - SANParks

Listen to the interview in the audio below.