[WATCH] ABBA tribute show comes to GrandWest for one-night-only
Capetonians are in store for an epic singalong when the world’s premier live ABBA tribute, The ABBA Show, comes to Grand Arena on Saturday night.
The show features incredible performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators’ ABBAsolutely fABBAulous.
Brits Hannah Pocock as Agnetha and Jenna Ball as Frida are set to dazzle audiences while South African André Behnke and Australian Zac Coombs will take on the roles of Bjorn and Benny in this one-of-a-kind show.
CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson was joined in studio by Coombs (Benny) and Ball (Frida) to talk about the tribute show and what audiences can expect.
It's a 2 and half hour show with an interval. We cram in all the favourites! We want everyone to get up, dance, sing and have a good time.Jenna Ball, Cast member - ABBAsolutely fABBAulous
ABBA music has just become timeless. It recreates itself.Jenna Ball, Cast member - ABBAsolutely fABBAulous
The music is fun, that's why people like it.Zac Coombs, Cast member - ABBAsolutely fABBAulous
We encourage everybody to dress up for the show!Zac Coombs, Cast member - ABBAsolutely fABBAulous
The one-night-only performance will take place on 18 January 2020 at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.
Listen to them chat to Pippa Hudson:
