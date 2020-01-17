Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix

17 January 2020 2:24 PM
by
Tags:
Netflix
Documentary
Refilwe Moloto
binge-watching
Don’t F**k with Cats
Luka Magnotta
Mvelase Peppetta
Irvine Partners
mockumentary
"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.

"Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer" is a Netflix documentary series about the manhunt for Canadian murderer Luka Magnotta.

The series follows a group of internet sleuths who launched a manhunt for Magnotta after he gained international notoriety in 2010 for sharing a graphic video online of himself killing two kittens.

Refilwe Moloto asked Mvelase Peppetta (Account Director at Irvine Partners) to review the show.

I thought it was a mockumentary! I was absolutely convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the second episode that I realised this actually happened… it seems so insane!

Mvelase Peppetta, Account Director - Irvine Partners

They don’t [show the killing of the kittens] … At the end of episode one, that’s when he escalates…

Mvelase Peppetta, Account Director - Irvine Partners

It’s a binge slash cringe. You watch it, but with a little bit of an ‘Arrrgggghhh!’.

Mvelase Peppetta, Account Director - Irvine Partners

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


