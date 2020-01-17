[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix

"Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer" is a Netflix documentary series about the manhunt for Canadian murderer Luka Magnotta.

The series follows a group of internet sleuths who launched a manhunt for Magnotta after he gained international notoriety in 2010 for sharing a graphic video online of himself killing two kittens.

Refilwe Moloto asked Mvelase Peppetta (Account Director at Irvine Partners) to review the show.

I thought it was a mockumentary! I was absolutely convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the second episode that I realised this actually happened… it seems so insane! Mvelase Peppetta, Account Director - Irvine Partners

They don’t [show the killing of the kittens] … At the end of episode one, that’s when he escalates… Mvelase Peppetta, Account Director - Irvine Partners

It’s a binge slash cringe. You watch it, but with a little bit of an ‘Arrrgggghhh!’. Mvelase Peppetta, Account Director - Irvine Partners

