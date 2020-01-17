Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson says heads must roll following the death of Parktown Boys' High school pupil Enock Mpianzi.

Mpianzi drowned while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in Brits, in the North West, on Wednesday.

It's reported that school staff only realised that he was missing Thursday morning.

On Friday morning, his body was found.

Pippa says she has so many unanswered questions.

Was a swimming proficiency test conducted? Why weren't all the pupils wearing life jackets? Why did it take so long for them to notice the child was missing?

Parktown Boys High pupil Enoch Mpianzi. Picture: Facebook

As a mother of a grade 8 boy, the broadcaster says the tragic story hits close to home.

As somebody who has signed those countless indemnity forms placing my trust in schools and the organisers of school camps, I am just livid at the thought of what has happened here. Pippa Hudson

I trust that Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is going to lead a very thorough investigation into what has happened because heads must roll. Pippa Hudson

Heads must roll! It's not going to bring Enock Mpianzi back but, for the sake of every other parent who will ever ask a school to act in loco parentis and send their kids off to camp, action has got to be taken. Pippa Hudson

