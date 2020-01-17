Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket

17 January 2020 5:42 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket
Kagiso Rabada
Dale Steyn
Dr Ali Bacher
Ali Bacher
Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more.

Former South African captain and cricket boss Dr Ali Bacher says Proteas speedster Dale Steyn is one of the greatest bowlers South Africa has ever had.

Bacher has co-written the new book South Africa’s Greatest Bowlers: Past and Present with top journalist David Williams.

He joined CapeTalk host John Maytham to discuss the history and transformation of South African cricket.

RELATED: VIDEO: Rabada banned from next Test for celebrating dismissal of Joe Root

Every decade we've had great international fast bowlers, Mike Procter, Peter Pollock, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini and now Kagiso Rabada.

Dr Ali Bacher, former cricket administrator

It's allowed South Africa to become a force in world cricket.

Dr Ali Bacher, former cricket administrator

Before the 50s, we had medium-paced bowlers and a couple of spinners. The exception is Hugh Tayfield. He is certainly South Africa's greatest ever spin bowler.

Dr Ali Bacher, former cricket administrator

Listen to Dr Ali Bacher in conversation with John Maytham:


