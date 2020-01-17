[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket
Former South African captain and cricket boss Dr Ali Bacher says Proteas speedster Dale Steyn is one of the greatest bowlers South Africa has ever had.
Bacher has co-written the new book South Africa’s Greatest Bowlers: Past and Present with top journalist David Williams.
He joined CapeTalk host John Maytham to discuss the history and transformation of South African cricket.
Every decade we've had great international fast bowlers, Mike Procter, Peter Pollock, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini and now Kagiso Rabada.Dr Ali Bacher, former cricket administrator
It's allowed South Africa to become a force in world cricket.Dr Ali Bacher, former cricket administrator
Before the 50s, we had medium-paced bowlers and a couple of spinners. The exception is Hugh Tayfield. He is certainly South Africa's greatest ever spin bowler.Dr Ali Bacher, former cricket administrator
Listen to Dr Ali Bacher in conversation with John Maytham:
