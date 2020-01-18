Future of SAA: 'A clear showdown between govt and business rescue practitioners'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest World
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035 Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley. 17 January 2020 11:42 AM
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens. 16 January 2020 12:34 PM
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains. 15 January 2020 1:19 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Rabada banned from next Test for celebrating dismissal of Joe Root Kagiso Rabada can't be faulted for what he did in the SA vs England Test series, says sports journo Stuart Hess. 17 January 2020 1:59 PM
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany... 16 January 2020 1:47 PM
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
View all Politics
[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix "I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta. 17 January 2020 2:24 PM
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Religion in schools: What should we replace it with? “Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn. 16 January 2020 10:17 AM
View all Opinion
Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil was found on Friday. He drowned during a water activity on Wednesday. 17 January 2020 5:06 PM
Police watchdog investigates after bystander killed in Alexandra shootout A woman was shot and killed on Wednesday when a shootout ensued between police officers and suspects in Alex, north of Joburg. 17 January 2020 1:19 PM
Beaufort West scholar transport temporarily reinstated after parents block N1 Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says district officials will meet with community members and conduct an assessment. 17 January 2020 11:34 AM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane. 17 January 2020 5:18 PM
These are 3 beautiful destinations South Africans can travel to visa-free TravelBug director Tess Faber recommends 3 visa-free countries out of the 100 that South Africans can travel to visa-free. 17 January 2020 12:40 PM
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25% South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%. 16 January 2020 4:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Future of SAA: 'A clear showdown between govt and business rescue practitioners'

18 January 2020 9:49 AM
by
SAA
Guy Leitch
Business rescue
finance minister tito mboweni
Les Matuson
Guy Leitch says government, as SAA owner, seems unwilling to meet the terms of banks to grant airline funding to continue flying.

Is South African Airlines (SAA) in its final death throes?

It's been reported that the embattled national airline could be forced to suspend flights on Sunday if it doesn't receive the outstanding R2 billion pledged by Treasury to fund the business rescue process initiated in December.

RELATED: SAA's future on the line if govt doesn't come up with R2bn funding it promised

On Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the government was still trying to find the additional funding.

Aviation expert Guy Leitch, who's the managing editor of SA Flyer Magazine, says after the government gave the airline R2 billion out of a promised R4 billion, it seems unwilling to guarantee loans because of tighter terms prescribed by banks.

One can take a reasonably informed guess as to what has happened here - quite simply as the situation at SAA has become more and more vulnerable, more and more tenuous, so the banks and in particular Nedbank has increased its requirements as to what it would satisfy itself in terms of a loan.

Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine

At the same time we're seeing increasing reluctance from Minister Tito Mboweni to just keep putting money into these endless plains of state-owned enterprises and SAA is the case in point at this stage.

Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine

There seems to be at this stage a clear showdown between the government, as owners of the airline, who are expected to just keep paying and writing more and more cheques for the airline and the business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and co.

Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Leitch had this to say on the resignation on Friday of SAA director Martin Kingston, whom he describes as having been "the stabilising interest behind the board".

I think he's very concerned that he, as a director, would be held personally responsible if the airline continues to trade on Monday without having received the necessary funding from government to do so.

Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:

