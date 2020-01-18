Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents
Located in a prime sea-front position, Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant punts itself as the eatery with "the finest views and the freshest seafood" in Cape Town.
However, a week ago a group of residents started a petition to close the Galley down, claiming it offers "appalling" service and saying they deserve better options:
"It holds the monopoly in terms of competitors, and precludes other businesses from offering healthy competition which may help 'raise the bar' in terms of services and standards. Fish Hoek residents are fed up, and aim to take action one way or another, to bring about change."
750 people had signed the petition at last count.
Restaurant owner Mathea Eichel's been quoted as saying the action emanates from a personal grudge against her and has racist undertones.
On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane invited listeners to weigh in.
James from Simon's Town, a former Fish Hoek resident, praised the Eichel couple for taking over a "scrappy" building in the 80s and turning it into a thriving business.
He worked very hard with his wife to build that business and there is an intense amount of envy of that man... I won't say it's going to get any stars for culinary excellence, but it's a great place.James, Simon's Town resident
Yes, if there's signed evidence [of consistent dissatisfaction] and it's brought to court then I agree, he must be given the option to shape up or ship out but he should be given the option to shape up first.James, Simon's Town resident
Glencairn resident Sue says the service at the restaurant has deteriorated over time, while Kate from Fish Hoek maintains it is actually "outstanding".
We used to love going there.... just for a cup of coffee we would wait almost two hours and it was unacceptable... It's a beautiful setting, but it's take it or leave it. That's the reason that we're all upset.Sue, Glencairn resident
We've been numerous times; overseas visitors have come with us - the food and the service is outstanding. It is busy on the side where the people come up from the beach and want to order a toasted sandwich or a light meal, yes, but the Galley Restaurant - I've never had a bad meal there.Kate, Fish Hoek resident
Caller Brenda backs up Kate's standpoint, saying she doesn't understand what the problem actually is: "What are people on about?"
And Kevin from Fish Hoek sums up the situation as follows:
It's a very nice family restaurant. You're not going to get five-star service; you'll get acceptable service, but it's value for money. If anyone else takes over, will we still have value for money?Kevin, Fish Hoek resident
Listen to the range of views in the audio below:
Images from The Galley Fish Hoek on Facebook
