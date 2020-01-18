Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses

After receiving a number of complaints from ride-hailing drivers about alleged delays in obtaining operating licenses, Africa Melane asks the City of Cape Town whether there is a problem with processing paperwork.

The drivers admitted to operating without the necessary authorisation, saying that waiting would rob them of the chance to earn a living.

The City's Manager for Transport, Lee van den Berg, explains the application process, which starts with registering with an existing e-hailing company.

He points out in an over-saturated environment, Cape Town has a quota for each platform provider.

It's important to understand that there is a limitation in terms of numbers that we will support for each particular company. We'll take it on review once that number is reached or when we as the City of Cape Town feel that there's a need for any more operating licenses. Lee van den Berg, Manager for Transport Regulation - City of Cape Town

We're also waiting for the outcome of the Competition Commission inquiry two years ago about competition and how e-hailing fits in within the bigger public transport system. Lee van den Berg, Manager for Transport Regulation - City of Cape Town

Should it be a free-for-all... or should you contain the numbers and keep it limited to make sure that there is sustainable work for everybody that is in the system? Lee van den Berg, Manager for Transport Regulation - City of Cape Town

Van den Berg notes that there are drivers who complain to various authorities about not being able to obtain an operating license when they have not even taken the first step of registering on any platform.

The first port of call is to go and register... What happens is, they preempt the process and start operating and then get frustrated because the process now takes too long. Lee van den Berg, Manager for Transport Regulation - City of Cape Town

