Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:07
Should SGB's have appointment powers removed from them?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 08:10
ANC NEC Meeting: sOE's are on the agenda
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Columnist and former SA MP
Today at 08:45
The Stormers face off against the Sharks
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent media
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kay Oliver - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 10:08
BBC International
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Concussion in Football
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:20
Cape MBA students win at international case competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Johannes Schueler - Senior lecturer at the UCT Graduate School of Business
Tomorrow at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays: Fairtrade coffee can make you feel better
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cuth Bland - head of research and qualified Q-grader at Bean There Coffee Company
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Africa
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035 Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley. 17 January 2020 11:42 AM
Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens. 16 January 2020 12:34 PM
China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains. 15 January 2020 1:19 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany... 16 January 2020 1:47 PM
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify. 16 January 2020 10:18 AM
View all Politics
[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix "I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta. 17 January 2020 2:24 PM
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression' We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes. 16 January 2020 11:32 AM
Religion in schools: What should we replace it with? “Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn. 16 January 2020 10:17 AM
View all Opinion
Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil was found on Friday. He drowned during a water activity on Wednesday. 17 January 2020 5:06 PM
[WATCH] ABBA tribute show comes to GrandWest for one-night-only Acclaimed impersonators from the international act ABBAsolutely fABBAulous will bring their magic and high energy to the stage. 17 January 2020 2:22 PM
Police watchdog investigates after bystander killed in Alexandra shootout A woman was shot and killed on Wednesday when a shootout ensued between police officers and suspects in Alex, north of Joburg. 17 January 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane. 17 January 2020 5:18 PM
These are 3 beautiful destinations South Africans can travel to visa-free TravelBug director Tess Faber recommends 3 visa-free countries out of the 100 that South Africans can travel to visa-free. 17 January 2020 12:40 PM
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25% South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%. 16 January 2020 4:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses The City responds after complaints from drivers about perceived delays in granting licenses and explains how the process works. 18 January 2020 5:43 PM
Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling". 18 January 2020 11:12 AM
Future of SAA: 'A clear showdown between govt and business rescue practitioners' Guy Leitch says government, as SAA owner, seems unwilling to meet the terms of banks to grant airline funding to continue flying. 18 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Business

Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses

18 January 2020 5:43 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
ride-hailing App
e-hailing services
operating licenses for e-hailing drivers
The City responds after complaints from drivers about perceived delays in granting licenses and explains how the process works.

After receiving a number of complaints from ride-hailing drivers about alleged delays in obtaining operating licenses, Africa Melane asks the City of Cape Town whether there is a problem with processing paperwork.

The drivers admitted to operating without the necessary authorisation, saying that waiting would rob them of the chance to earn a living.

RELATED: Why ride-hailing companies not legally responsible for driver behaviour

The City's Manager for Transport, Lee van den Berg, explains the application process, which starts with registering with an existing e-hailing company.

He points out in an over-saturated environment, Cape Town has a quota for each platform provider.

It's important to understand that there is a limitation in terms of numbers that we will support for each particular company. We'll take it on review once that number is reached or when we as the City of Cape Town feel that there's a need for any more operating licenses.

Lee van den Berg, Manager for Transport Regulation - City of Cape Town

We're also waiting for the outcome of the Competition Commission inquiry two years ago about competition and how e-hailing fits in within the bigger public transport system.

Lee van den Berg, Manager for Transport Regulation - City of Cape Town

Should it be a free-for-all... or should you contain the numbers and keep it limited to make sure that there is sustainable work for everybody that is in the system?

Lee van den Berg, Manager for Transport Regulation - City of Cape Town

Van den Berg notes that there are drivers who complain to various authorities about not being able to obtain an operating license when they have not even taken the first step of registering on any platform.

The first port of call is to go and register... What happens is, they preempt the process and start operating and then get frustrated because the process now takes too long.

Lee van den Berg, Manager for Transport Regulation - City of Cape Town

To hear more detail, click on the audio link below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


18 January 2020 5:43 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
ride-hailing App
e-hailing services
operating licenses for e-hailing drivers

More from Local

the-galley-fish-hoek-on-facebookjpg

Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents

18 January 2020 11:12 AM

A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200117enockgif

Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson

17 January 2020 5:06 PM

The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil was found on Friday. He drowned during a water activity on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

abba-show-2019jpgsunimage1400730jpg

[WATCH] ABBA tribute show comes to GrandWest for one-night-only

17 January 2020 2:22 PM

Acclaimed impersonators from the international act ABBAsolutely fABBAulous will bring their magic and high energy to the stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

Police watchdog investigates after bystander killed in Alexandra shootout

17 January 2020 1:19 PM

A woman was shot and killed on Wednesday when a shootout ensued between police officers and suspects in Alex, north of Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jackass penguins at Boulders Beach Cape Town tourism 123rflifestyle 123rf

Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten survival of Boulders Beach penguin colony

17 January 2020 1:10 PM

Disrespectful tourists are jumping barriers to touch Cape Town’s penguins and take selfies. The fine? A mere R500!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200117sapsdiversjpg

Grade 8 boy who went missing during school camp found dead

17 January 2020 11:49 AM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that the missing Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi was found dead on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200117 Beaufort West transport2

Beaufort West scholar transport temporarily reinstated after parents block N1

17 January 2020 11:34 AM

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says district officials will meet with community members and conduct an assessment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131231Cableway.jpg

103 km/h gusts force closing of Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain cable car

17 January 2020 10:09 AM

Weather services predict strong winds - currently gusting at 103 km/h, according to "Cape Town Hiking" – for the next five days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women drinking and relaxing on the beach

70 000 litres of alcohol confiscated on Cape Town beaches over festive season

16 January 2020 1:54 PM

“Beach users are very clever how they hide their alcohol, whether it’s in watermelons or the sand,” says Zahid Badroodien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet

16 January 2020 1:47 PM

The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

the-galley-fish-hoek-on-facebookjpg

Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents

18 January 2020 11:12 AM

A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-flightjpg

Future of SAA: 'A clear showdown between govt and business rescue practitioners'

18 January 2020 9:49 AM

Guy Leitch says government, as SAA owner, seems unwilling to meet the terms of banks to grant airline funding to continue flying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200116telkomgif

It's raining retrenchments with no jobs being created - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

17 January 2020 12:36 PM

Financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha does a round-up of the big business stories this week from Telkom and Massmart to SAA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German flag

Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035

17 January 2020 11:42 AM

Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bad-money-habits-2jpg

OUTvest - how does its fee structures compare?

16 January 2020 8:29 PM

What does it really cost you to have your investment managed by somebody else? What is that management worth in the end?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

laptop

Matric is not enough to help our youth compete

16 January 2020 7:43 PM

A South African matric will not equip most of today's learners with a competitive edge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash

Things you should do, now that interest rates are lower

16 January 2020 7:06 PM

The slight drop in the repo rate is a good thing for ordinary South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180222dondo-mogajanejpg

What will SA's delegation to World Economic Forum 2020 offer investors?

16 January 2020 6:45 PM

SA's delegation to the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is getting ready for the annual gathering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest-Rates.jpg

Interest rates reduced to 6.25% per annum, what now?

16 January 2020 6:39 PM

The SA Reserve Bank has announced the decision on rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191119-saa-edjpg

SAA's future on the line if govt doesn't come up with R2bn funding it promised

16 January 2020 4:44 PM

South African Airways could be forced into insolvency if Treasury does not provide the funding that it promised in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Future of SAA: 'A clear showdown between govt and business rescue practitioners'

Business

[VIDEO] Rabada banned from next Test for celebrating dismissal of Joe Root

Politics

Grade 8 boy who went missing during school camp found dead

Local

EWN Highlights

Grandfather recalls search operation for Enoch Mpianzi

18 January 2020 3:13 PM

DA to file complaint on appointment of Simelane, Shaik by Sisulu

18 January 2020 2:53 PM

Police probe death of two illegal miners at Lily Mine

18 January 2020 2:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA