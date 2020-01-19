Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken their intention to step back from royal duties a step further - under a deal announced by Buckingham Palace the pair will no longer use the title "royal highness" (HRH) or receive state funding.
The news follows the earlier announcement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they planned to be "creating a progressive new role" as senior royals and dividing their time between the UK and North America.
The changes will come into effect in spring this year, says the Palace.
In terms of the agreement, the couple will also repay around £2.4 million (of taxpayers' money) spent on refurbishing their official UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
The statement by Buckingham Palace reads: "While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty".
Queen Elizabeth herself said that she is "pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family."
Read the Queen's full statement below:
A statement from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/ZAPC5ARUup— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 18, 2020
