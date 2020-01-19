If Pravin Gordhan does leave, it will be of his own accord - Melanie Verwoerd
The ANC has said the crisis at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) heads the agenda as its national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla kicked off in Irene near Pretoria on Sunday.
The lekgotla comes ahead of the State of the Nation address in February and follows the meeting of the NEC.
There's also been speculation that the weekend meetings will determine the fate of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan - tasked with turning SOEs around - amid growing calls from certain groupings for his removal.
RELATED: 'Ramaphosa doomed if he removes Gordhan, doomed if he does not'
Political analyst and former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd counters this by saying the party would never put the firing of a minister on the agenda, although this would not preclude members from criticism of Gordhan during discussions.
Verwoerd says she cannot see President Cyril Ramaphosa getting rid of his loyal ally at this point and that if Gordhan does go, it will be of his own accord and probably within the next year.
There's a lot of pressure on Pravin. We have to acknowledge that he is one of the most courageous, bravest men that has been in our political arena over the last two decades...Melanie Verwoerd - Author, analyst and former ANC MP
However, he's not been able to solve the problem at Eskom and the other SOEs. One has to acknowledge that most of that is probably unsolvable in the short term. I think it's William Gumede who wrote... that it will basically take another five or six years because the mess is so big.Melanie Verwoerd - Author, analyst and former ANC MP
She discusses the issues she thinks make it difficult for Gordhan to head the Public Enterprises portfolio.
I'd be surprised if he's still the minister of Public Enterprises in a year's time because I think there are a number of problems for him.Melanie Verwoerd - Author, analyst and former ANC MP
His own personal conflict with people in the ANC is distracting him.Melanie Verwoerd, Author, analyst and former ANC MP
I also think ideologically he finds it very, very hard to deal with privatisation issues as well as job loss issues... It is always rumoured that he and Tito Mboweni don't really get along very well...Melanie Verwoerd - Author, analyst and former ANC MP
Commenting on speculation that Ramaphosa is planning a Cabinet reshuffle, Verwoerd had this to say:
Of course it is his prerogative to shuffle the Cabinet and he might feel that he needs different skills in there, but his motivation cannot be seen as pushing out the last remaining supporters of [former] president Zuma in his Cabinet. Because that would not help him in this already tricky situation that he's facing inside the ANC as they lead up to the NGC (national general council).Melanie Verwoerd - Author, analyst and former ANC MP
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Politics
'Curbing powers of SGBs not the way to end corruption in school appointments'
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz argues against a proposed amendment to reduce role of SGBs in appointing principals, deputies, dept heads.Read More
[VIDEO] Rabada banned from next Test for celebrating dismissal of Joe Root
Kagiso Rabada can't be faulted for what he did in the SA vs England Test series, says sports journo Stuart Hess.Read More
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet
The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany.Read More
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'
We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.Read More
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness
After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify.Read More
[WATCH] SAPS officers mess up salute at Richard Maponya's funeral
Four senior police officers at the graveside marched into each other seemingly not knowing left from right.Read More
Why #Iamstaying is crowdfunding to pay staff
Founder of the Facebook forum and non-profit company Jarett Petzer explains what the core team does to justify being paid salaries.Read More
'Deloitte’s contracts with Eskom seemingly corrupt and part of State Capture'
Longsuffering taxpayers may have a reason to be furious with UK-based Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world.Read More
Community (and parent) involvement is key for school safety - experts
W Cape schools are back on Wednesday and questions of school safety rear their head. Education specialists discuss.Read More
Zuma won't return to state capture inquiry - for now - due to health reasons
Zuma's legal team argued that he will be undergoing intense medical treatment overseas and won’t be available before March.Read More