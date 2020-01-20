Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?
The World Economic Forum starts on Tuesday in Davos.
A large delegation of very senior states people from around the world - including South Africa - heads to Davos as usual at this time of year, to discuss important economic matters.
But, says Refilwe Moloto, there are numerous regional and other economic fora where these leaders meet and talk, so is Davos really necessary?
It begs the question, what is discussed here and what are the outcomes of the meetings?Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
If you have ever attended one of the World Economic Forma - and I have - you have to ask yourself, what is being done by whom and why?Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She describes the forum held annually in the wintery Swiss town and popular ski resort, as large halls of important and less-important people circle the lobbies of very expensive hotels and conference centres...
Listening to new versions of pretty much the same speeches and panel discussions from year to year. In truth, very little takes place in the forum itself.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
For the price one pays to attend - several tens of thousands of dollars by the way - there really is a lack of imagination that gets shared from those podiums and there is a lack of answers.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She says, how often do we hear of leaders returning from WEF with concrete resolutions that will be implemented?
The real business happens in the background of the conference, in the side rooms, where none of us mere mortals can really go.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
I feel very strongly that what is being discussed at World Economic Fora is definitely stuff that can be discussed in bilateral meetings or should just be implemented right here on the ground.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Listen to the interview below:
More from Business
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year
Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report
She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses
The City responds after complaints from drivers about perceived delays in granting licenses and explains how the process works.Read More
Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents
A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling".Read More
Future of SAA: 'A clear showdown between govt and business rescue practitioners'
Guy Leitch says government, as SAA owner, seems unwilling to meet the terms of banks to grant airline funding to continue flying.Read More
It's raining retrenchments with no jobs being created - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha does a round-up of the big business stories this week from Telkom and Massmart to SAA.Read More
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035
Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.Read More
OUTvest - how does its fee structures compare?
What does it really cost you to have your investment managed by somebody else? What is that management worth in the end?Read More
Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
A South African matric will not equip most of today's learners with a competitive edge.Read More
More from Politics
Apartheid-era police will be subpoenaed to testify in Neil Aggett inquest
Almost 38 years after his death, a fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett has been opened.Read More
SAHRC to pursue case of same-sex couple refused at Cape Town wedding venue
The lesbian couple has launched a case with the SA Human Rights Commission after the venue refused to host their wedding.Read More
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report
She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.Read More
If Pravin Gordhan does leave, it will be of his own accord - Melanie Verwoerd
The political analyst discusses pressure on the Public Enterprises minister and the president amid crucial weekend ANC meetings.Read More
'Curbing powers of SGBs not the way to end corruption in school appointments'
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz argues against a proposed amendment to reduce role of SGBs in appointing principals, deputies, dept heads.Read More
[VIDEO] Rabada banned from next Test for celebrating dismissal of Joe Root
Kagiso Rabada can't be faulted for what he did in the SA vs England Test series, says sports journo Stuart Hess.Read More
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet
The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany.Read More
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'
We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.Read More
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness
After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify.Read More