Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?

The World Economic Forum starts on Tuesday in Davos.

A large delegation of very senior states people from around the world - including South Africa - heads to Davos as usual at this time of year, to discuss important economic matters.

But, says Refilwe Moloto, there are numerous regional and other economic fora where these leaders meet and talk, so is Davos really necessary?

It begs the question, what is discussed here and what are the outcomes of the meetings? Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

If you have ever attended one of the World Economic Forma - and I have - you have to ask yourself, what is being done by whom and why? Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She describes the forum held annually in the wintery Swiss town and popular ski resort, as large halls of important and less-important people circle the lobbies of very expensive hotels and conference centres...

Listening to new versions of pretty much the same speeches and panel discussions from year to year. In truth, very little takes place in the forum itself. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

For the price one pays to attend - several tens of thousands of dollars by the way - there really is a lack of imagination that gets shared from those podiums and there is a lack of answers. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says, how often do we hear of leaders returning from WEF with concrete resolutions that will be implemented?

The real business happens in the background of the conference, in the side rooms, where none of us mere mortals can really go. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I feel very strongly that what is being discussed at World Economic Fora is definitely stuff that can be discussed in bilateral meetings or should just be implemented right here on the ground. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

