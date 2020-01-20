[VIDEO] Driver posts video clocking 306km on Joburg highway
Media consultant Yusuf Abramjee shared a video posted on an Instagram account over the weekend of a driver's speedometer clocking 306 km per hour on a Gauteng highway.
Watch the speedometer on what appears to be an Audi TTS below:
Sheer madness!!!!! Video posted on Instagram. Look at the speed...N1 South Midrand. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC @TrafficRTMC @GP_CommSafety @AsktheChiefJMPD pic.twitter.com/tSr79DA6c8— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 19, 2020
Twitter users expressed their disapproval...
Some are questioning its authenticity while others say it is easy to use cameras to find the culprit.
Take a listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman below:
More from Lifestyle
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year
Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.Read More
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane.Read More
These are 3 beautiful destinations South Africans can travel to visa-free
TravelBug director Tess Faber recommends 3 visa-free countries out of the 100 that South Africans can travel to visa-free.Read More
Reserve Bank to cut repo rate to 6.25%
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will be reduced to 6.25%.Read More
Michelin chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives us a taste of what's to come
Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef visited CapeTalk studios to talk about his new restaurant in the Kalahari and much more.Read More
Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount
“You’ve got a majestic view of Johannesburg! A Feng Shui expert said it’s like having your kingdom below you,” says Rory O'Hagan.Read More
Traffic Chief Kenny Africa opens up about his journey, his kids...and grandkids
Africa lost his eldest son in a gruesome traffic accident in 2001 and says his grandkids are his everything.Read More
Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why
Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers.Read More
[READ] Creepy death chain letter goes viral on kids' phones, causing terror
Dean McCoubrey of MySocialLife gives tips for parents on how to deal with a circulating chain letter causing fear among children.Read More