Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:33
The Food & Drink Feature - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katy Rose - Social Media and Digital Content Specialist at Eat Out
Today at 13:40
The Food & Drink Feature - Jenny Morris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenny Morris - The Giggling Gourmet
Today at 14:07
Lying on your CV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steven Adams
Dr Linda Meyer
Today at 14:40
Schengen Visa set to increase
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tess Faber - Founder of Travelbug
Today at 15:10
Opener and introduce talkers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
SAHRC offers legal assistance to Enoch Mpianzi's family
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Buang Jones - Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 15:40
Open for calls and reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SA Express bracing for business rescue and liquidation applications
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justine Hoppe - Senior Legal Counsel in the Business Rescue department - Mazars
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
SAA cash crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 17:20
Trump Impeachment - Trial to start tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Hunter - Bloomberg
Today at 17:46
Latest news on the Royals and the British Monarchy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Tomorrow at 08:21
Coronavirus spreads to more cities in China - how concerned should we be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cheryl Cohen - Centre Head for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Tomorrow at 10:33
TPN credit- getting rid of non paying tenants
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Dickens
Tomorrow at 11:05
Health and wellness: Vaping and teens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit - Head Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT Lung Institute
Tomorrow at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry- Ad Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace. 19 January 2020 11:44 AM
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035 Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley. 17 January 2020 11:42 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Apartheid-era police will be subpoenaed to testify in Neil Aggett inquest Almost 38 years after his death, a fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett has been opened. 20 January 2020 1:47 PM
SAHRC to pursue case of same-sex couple refused at Cape Town wedding venue The lesbian couple has launched a case with the SA Human Rights Commission after the venue refused to host their wedding. 20 January 2020 1:45 PM
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane "… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. 20 January 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen' CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil. 20 January 2020 11:48 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all Opinion
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane "… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. 20 January 2020 1:16 PM
10 babies die from drug-resistanct bacteria at Tembisa Hospital Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the cause is overcrowding andTembisa neonatal ICU has 40 beds and over 90 babies. 20 January 2020 1:02 PM
SAHRC to represent Mpianzi family in lawsuit against Parktown Boys, Edu dept The teenager drowned at an orientation camp in the North West last week and his body was later found in the Crocodile River. 20 January 2020 12:55 PM
View all Local
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace. 19 January 2020 11:44 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane. 17 January 2020 5:18 PM
These are 3 beautiful destinations South Africans can travel to visa-free TravelBug director Tess Faber recommends 3 visa-free countries out of the 100 that South Africans can travel to visa-free. 17 January 2020 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe? WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto. 20 January 2020 8:17 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
arrow_forward
World
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

20 January 2020 9:49 AM
by
Tags:
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Hunger
Mozambique
UN World Food Programme
Malawi
Namibia
Lesotho
Madagascar
Food insecurity
famine
southern Africa
eSwatini
Abongile Nzelenzele
Gerald Bourke
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.

Day in and day out, nearly half of Zimbabwe’s entire population of 15 million people do not know where the next meal will come from, according to the United Nations (UN).

About 2.2 million people living in the cities are chronically food insecure while about 5 million rural Zimbabweans are always hungry.

About 45 million Southern Africans – and all-time record – need food aid, says the UN.

And, it’s going to get worse.

A mother of twins collects her family's monthly food aid ration from the United Nations World Food Programme in Malawi. Picture: EPA/ JON HRUSA.

The primary cause of the unprecedented hunger across Southern Africa is climate change. The region has had one normal rainy season in the last five years. Temperatures are rising at twice the global average. The forecasters are saying that, in the runup to the next main harvest in April/May, it’s going to continue to be exceptionally hot and exceptionally dry. So, the prospects are for another poor harvest this year.

Gerald Bourke, spokesperson – UN World Food Programme

The worst-hit countries are Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Abongile Nzelenzele commented on the food-crisis and played an audio clip in which Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme, shared his fears.

It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine.

Gerald Bourke, spokesperson – UN World Food Programme

There’s been so much drought and flooding… We’re finding it tough to procure food for the region for our operation in Africa…

Gerald Bourke, spokesperson – UN World Food Programme

For more detail, listen to the audio below (or watch an eNCA clip beneath the audio).

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


20 January 2020 9:49 AM
by
Tags:
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Hunger
Mozambique
UN World Food Programme
Malawi
Namibia
Lesotho
Madagascar
Food insecurity
famine
southern Africa
eSwatini
Abongile Nzelenzele
Gerald Bourke

More from Africa

200108-uia-edjpg

Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'

11 January 2020 11:46 AM

Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hitched-series-hey-ellenpng

Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres

10 January 2020 4:21 PM

They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

goma-drc-plane-sandf-Darren Olivier-Twitterjfif

[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC

10 January 2020 11:29 AM

A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elephants-kruger20190729-0302jpg

Botswana bans hunters who shot dead a research elephant and destroyed its collar

19 December 2019 11:44 AM

Two hunters who shot and killed a research elephant in Botswana and then destroyed its collar to bury any evidence are now banned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ice cream cone melting hot warm weather scoop summer ice-cream

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:05 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141109VicFalls.jpg

Is southern Africa drought drying up Victoria Falls?

27 November 2019 12:21 PM

Harare-based BBC journalist Shingai Nyoka gives a first-hand account of the devastating effect of the drought on Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190606cannabisjpg

Cannabis summit in Cape Town pushing dagga business deals

26 November 2019 12:18 PM

Cape Town has hosted a three-day summit focusing on the booming global interest in medicinal cannabis and how Africa can benefit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solar

Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources

18 November 2019 11:28 AM

Absa is among 130 banks from 49 countries committing to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, says Shirley Webber (Absa CIB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190904-worcester-truck-edjpg

Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'

10 November 2019 11:54 AM

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly discusses the fall-out of escalating attacks on truck drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?

9 November 2019 12:28 PM

Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

191028sussexgif

Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding

19 January 2020 11:44 AM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German flag

Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035

17 January 2020 11:42 AM

Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171026attiko-metrojpg

Greece removes 'unauthorised' anti-abortion posters that sparked public outrage

16 January 2020 12:34 PM

The Greek government has ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters installed throughout its underground network in Athens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower-Wuhan-City-China-world-123rf

China's pneumonia-like outbreak linked to meat and seafood market in Wuhan

15 January 2020 1:19 PM

Authorities identified a new type of coronavirus as the likely culprit behind a viral outbreak in China. A virologist explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ayakha-melithafa-facebook-image-png

CT teen climate activist Ayakha Melithafa headed to Davos - and needs your help

14 January 2020 4:30 PM

South Africa’s most prominent youth climate activist, Ayakha Melithafa, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy-child-victim-rope-capture-kidnapping-torture-assualt-kidnapped-123rf

Man arrested for enslaving and torturing 50 women and children

14 January 2020 11:07 AM

Surprisingly, the actions of the ultra-orthodox rabbi from Jerusalem haven’t shocked many in Israel, says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

article-thumb-496-x-271png

New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?

13 January 2020 11:07 AM

Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closeup of man with painted face, piercings and weird contact lenses

Are you a 'misfit' or 'weirdo'? Earn pounds – the British Govt is hiring!

9 January 2020 11:54 AM

Boris Johnson's key adviser is literally looking to hire "weirdos with odd skills". "Spoonbender" Uri Geller has already applied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200108-uia-edjpg

Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors

9 January 2020 11:03 AM

The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-tufted Marmoset-monkey-zoo-animal-nature

Australian zookeeper describes how he opened his home for animals amid bushfires

8 January 2020 11:55 AM

An Australian zookeeper took home several monkeys and pandas so that he could keep them safe from bushfires raging in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year

20 January 2020 11:52 AM

Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cabinet-stella-2jpegjpg

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

20 January 2020 11:06 AM

She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto (crop and deep etch)

Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?

20 January 2020 8:17 AM

WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171024-uberedjpg

Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses

18 January 2020 5:43 PM

The City responds after complaints from drivers about perceived delays in granting licenses and explains how the process works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-galley-fish-hoek-on-facebookjpg

Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents

18 January 2020 11:12 AM

A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-flightjpg

Future of SAA: 'A clear showdown between govt and business rescue practitioners'

18 January 2020 9:49 AM

Guy Leitch says government, as SAA owner, seems unwilling to meet the terms of banks to grant airline funding to continue flying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200116telkomgif

It's raining retrenchments with no jobs being created - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

17 January 2020 12:36 PM

Financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha does a round-up of the big business stories this week from Telkom and Massmart to SAA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German flag

Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035

17 January 2020 11:42 AM

Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bad-money-habits-2jpg

OUTvest - how does its fee structures compare?

16 January 2020 8:29 PM

What does it really cost you to have your investment managed by somebody else? What is that management worth in the end?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

laptop

Matric is not enough to help our youth compete

16 January 2020 7:43 PM

A South African matric will not equip most of today's learners with a competitive edge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year

20 January 2020 11:52 AM

Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200117enockgif

'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen'

20 January 2020 11:48 AM

CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dont-fuck-with-cats-netflixpng

[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix

17 January 2020 2:24 PM

"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless unemployed poverty

Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'

16 January 2020 11:32 AM

We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

religion-peace-religious-symbols-islam-budaism-buddhism-christianity-hindu-123rf

Religion in schools: What should we replace it with?

16 January 2020 10:17 AM

“Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banana-with-condom-yellow-background-Safe-sex-concept-STI-STD-sexuality- 123rf

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

13 January 2020 11:18 AM

Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity meter

Should Eskom charge more when electricity demand is high and less when it's low?

13 January 2020 9:50 AM

Eskom is considering the introduction of “Critical Peak Day Pricing”. Refilwe Moloto interviews energy advisor Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

I feel quite strongly about this: No more favours in 2020, declares Refilwe

13 January 2020 9:40 AM

CapeTalk presenter Refilwe Moloto says she's done with being taken for granted and shares her outlook on invoiceable work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-deal-interview-job-office-boss-123rfjpg

Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment

10 January 2020 5:18 PM

Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-hemp-farmer-plant-farming123rfjpg

Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry

10 January 2020 10:43 AM

The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

Politics Local Elections

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

Business Local Politics

[VIDEO] Driver posts video clocking 306km on Joburg highway

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

England win third Test to go 2-1 up against South Africa

20 January 2020 12:41 PM

Zondo dismisses Sipho Shabalala’s application to halt testimony from PwC auditor

20 January 2020 12:22 PM

Lawyer: Indemnity forms invalid if schools are negligent

20 January 2020 12:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA