Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

Day in and day out, nearly half of Zimbabwe’s entire population of 15 million people do not know where the next meal will come from, according to the United Nations (UN).

About 2.2 million people living in the cities are chronically food insecure while about 5 million rural Zimbabweans are always hungry.

About 45 million Southern Africans – and all-time record – need food aid, says the UN.

And, it’s going to get worse.

The primary cause of the unprecedented hunger across Southern Africa is climate change. The region has had one normal rainy season in the last five years. Temperatures are rising at twice the global average. The forecasters are saying that, in the runup to the next main harvest in April/May, it’s going to continue to be exceptionally hot and exceptionally dry. So, the prospects are for another poor harvest this year. Gerald Bourke, spokesperson – UN World Food Programme

The worst-hit countries are Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine. Gerald Bourke, spokesperson – UN World Food Programme

There’s been so much drought and flooding… We’re finding it tough to procure food for the region for our operation in Africa… Gerald Bourke, spokesperson – UN World Food Programme

