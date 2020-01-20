Cape Town dad claims kids and parents turned away at Retreat pool over swim gear
Children and parents are apparently being denied access at the Retreat indoor swimming pool based on how they are dressed.
Cape Town father Jerome Fortune says the manager at the public pool haphazardly denies and grants access to people when inspecting swimwear at the entrance.
If you don't have "appropriate" swimwear, you are denied access, he explains.
But Fortune says the criteria for "appropriate" gear has not been made clear to patrons.
We are not quite sure what's deemed appropriate. We need the city to direct us on what is deemed appropriate.Jerome Fortune, Retreat resident
I've been barred from entering simply because my shorts weren't deemed appropriate. It's the same shorts that I wear to other pools.Jerome Fortune, Retreat resident
I was told it's not admissable because it has pockets.Jerome Fortune, Retreat resident
He adds that some families in the community can't afford to buy children "proper" swimming trunks.
How do you tell a three-year-old that their not allowed to swim because they don't have what's deemed appropriate?Jerome Fortune, Retreat resident
It's also alleged that the manager has on occasion barred non-swimming parents from entering the pool area even though they want to supervise their kids.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien says only swimwear made from synthetic material is allowed.
According to Badroodien, certain fabrics are not suitable for swimming because they can block the pool's filtration system over time.
He says cotton and other absorbent materials are not advised at the indoor swimming pool.
What we ask our pool users to do is to come to our swimming pools in synthetic material.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Here we are asking for swimming gear that is synthetically made. These are not expensive items.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Badroodien says he will look into the allegations of parents being blocked even though they are not going to swim.
We must make sure that our poorer communities have access to these quality facilities.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion for more information:
