Cape Town dad claims kids and parents turned away at Retreat pool over swim gear

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:33
The Food & Drink Feature - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katy Rose - Social Media and Digital Content Specialist at Eat Out
Today at 13:40
The Food & Drink Feature - Jenny Morris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenny Morris - The Giggling Gourmet
Today at 14:07
Lying on your CV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steven Adams
Dr Linda Meyer
Today at 14:40
Schengen Visa set to increase
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tess Faber - Founder of Travelbug
Today at 15:10
Opener and introduce talkers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
SAHRC offers legal assistance to Enoch Mpianzi's family
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Buang Jones - Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 15:40
Open for calls and reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SA Express bracing for business rescue and liquidation applications
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justine Hoppe - Senior Legal Counsel in the Business Rescue department - Mazars
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
SAA cash crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 17:20
Trump Impeachment - Trial to start tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Hunter - Bloomberg
Today at 17:46
Latest news on the Royals and the British Monarchy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Tomorrow at 08:21
Coronavirus spreads to more cities in China - how concerned should we be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cheryl Cohen - Centre Head for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Tomorrow at 10:33
TPN credit- getting rid of non paying tenants
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Dickens
Tomorrow at 11:05
Health and wellness: Vaping and teens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit - Head Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT Lung Institute
Tomorrow at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry- Ad Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace. 19 January 2020 11:44 AM
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035 Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley. 17 January 2020 11:42 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Apartheid-era police will be subpoenaed to testify in Neil Aggett inquest Almost 38 years after his death, a fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett has been opened. 20 January 2020 1:47 PM
SAHRC to pursue case of same-sex couple refused at Cape Town wedding venue The lesbian couple has launched a case with the SA Human Rights Commission after the venue refused to host their wedding. 20 January 2020 1:45 PM
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane "… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. 20 January 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen' CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil. 20 January 2020 11:48 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all Opinion
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane "… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba. 20 January 2020 1:16 PM
10 babies die from drug-resistanct bacteria at Tembisa Hospital Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the cause is overcrowding andTembisa neonatal ICU has 40 beds and over 90 babies. 20 January 2020 1:02 PM
SAHRC to represent Mpianzi family in lawsuit against Parktown Boys, Edu dept The teenager drowned at an orientation camp in the North West last week and his body was later found in the Crocodile River. 20 January 2020 12:55 PM
View all Local
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace. 19 January 2020 11:44 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane. 17 January 2020 5:18 PM
These are 3 beautiful destinations South Africans can travel to visa-free TravelBug director Tess Faber recommends 3 visa-free countries out of the 100 that South Africans can travel to visa-free. 17 January 2020 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe? WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto. 20 January 2020 8:17 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cape Town dad claims kids and parents turned away at Retreat pool over swim gear

20 January 2020 10:53 AM
by
Tags:
Swimming
Retreat
Public swimming pools
City of Cape Town
Zahid Badroodien
Retreat swimming pool
swimwear
swim gear
The father says rules at the Retreat indoor swimming pool aren't clear and leave kids feeling excluded from the public facility.

Children and parents are apparently being denied access at the Retreat indoor swimming pool based on how they are dressed.

Cape Town father Jerome Fortune says the manager at the public pool haphazardly denies and grants access to people when inspecting swimwear at the entrance.

If you don't have "appropriate" swimwear, you are denied access, he explains.

But Fortune says the criteria for "appropriate" gear has not been made clear to patrons.

We are not quite sure what's deemed appropriate. We need the city to direct us on what is deemed appropriate.

Jerome Fortune, Retreat resident

I've been barred from entering simply because my shorts weren't deemed appropriate. It's the same shorts that I wear to other pools.

Jerome Fortune, Retreat resident

I was told it's not admissable because it has pockets.

Jerome Fortune, Retreat resident

He adds that some families in the community can't afford to buy children "proper" swimming trunks.

How do you tell a three-year-old that their not allowed to swim because they don't have what's deemed appropriate?

Jerome Fortune, Retreat resident

It's also alleged that the manager has on occasion barred non-swimming parents from entering the pool area even though they want to supervise their kids.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien says only swimwear made from synthetic material is allowed.

According to Badroodien, certain fabrics are not suitable for swimming because they can block the pool's filtration system over time.

He says cotton and other absorbent materials are not advised at the indoor swimming pool.

What we ask our pool users to do is to come to our swimming pools in synthetic material.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Here we are asking for swimming gear that is synthetically made. These are not expensive items.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien says he will look into the allegations of parents being blocked even though they are not going to swim.

We must make sure that our poorer communities have access to these quality facilities.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion for more information:


20 January 2020 10:53 AM
by
Tags:
Swimming
Retreat
Public swimming pools
City of Cape Town
Zahid Badroodien
Retreat swimming pool
swimwear
swim gear

More from Local

Herman Mashaba

Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

20 January 2020 1:16 PM

"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190227hospjpg

10 babies die from drug-resistanct bacteria at Tembisa Hospital

20 January 2020 1:02 PM

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the cause is overcrowding andTembisa neonatal ICU has 40 beds and over 90 babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parktown Boys

SAHRC to represent Mpianzi family in lawsuit against Parktown Boys, Edu dept

20 January 2020 12:55 PM

The teenager drowned at an orientation camp in the North West last week and his body was later found in the Crocodile River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kwahlelo-tiwane-twin-boy-abductedjpg

Police search for twin baby boy abducted by fake social worker

20 January 2020 11:54 AM

A woman claiming to be a social worker approached a Khayelitsha mom last week and abducted one of her twin boys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cabinet-stella-2jpegjpg

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

20 January 2020 11:06 AM

She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Submarine communications cable under the sea 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Gale-force winds prevent ship from fixing our undersea internet cables

20 January 2020 10:47 AM

Two submarine cables connecting South Africa to the global internet on the west were damaged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

c01e9707-0b6f-42c1-af14-95154785369d.jpg

'Curbing powers of SGBs not the way to end corruption in school appointments'

19 January 2020 10:14 AM

Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz argues against a proposed amendment to reduce role of SGBs in appointing principals, deputies, dept heads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171024-uberedjpg

Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses

18 January 2020 5:43 PM

The City responds after complaints from drivers about perceived delays in granting licenses and explains how the process works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-galley-fish-hoek-on-facebookjpg

Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents

18 January 2020 11:12 AM

A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200117enockgif

Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson

17 January 2020 5:06 PM

The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil was found on Friday. He drowned during a water activity on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

Politics Local Elections

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

Business Local Politics

[VIDEO] Driver posts video clocking 306km on Joburg highway

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

England win third Test to go 2-1 up against South Africa

20 January 2020 12:41 PM

Zondo dismisses Sipho Shabalala’s application to halt testimony from PwC auditor

20 January 2020 12:22 PM

Lawyer: Indemnity forms invalid if schools are negligent

20 January 2020 12:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA