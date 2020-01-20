Gale-force winds prevent ship from fixing our undersea internet cables
South Africa's internet is connected via large undersea cables and these do break now and then. Currently, two repairs are needed but the high winds over the past week have caused a delay.
There are a number of submarine cables connecting South Africa to the global internet on both the west and east coast as well as overland.
But Cape Town is dependent mostly on the west coast cables, now damaged.
The result? The internet locally is pretty slow.
Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains that when the cables break, a ship needs to be sent out - from Cape Town harbour.
You need to get onto the water, you need to lift up the cable and you need to splice it again.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider
This weekend the ship that was supposed to depart on this mission was unable to do so.
It couldn't leave because the wind was too rough. It literally sat in the harbour and the last update we had is that it is still harbour-bound at this point.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider
It is unable to sail up the west coast to repair the cable.
For Cape Town, it means trouble for the foreseeable future...there is only so much capacity.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider
He says the result is much of Cape Town internet traffic is being routed up via overland links to Johannesburg and then out via the east coast.
Aside from Cape Town, large areas of Namibia were entirely disconnected, as well as a number of other African countries situated up the west coast.
What causes the cable damage?
De Wet says typically it is caused by ships dragging anchors, sharks would gnaw on them (but now the newer kevlar covering prevents this), seismic activity, and other undersea activity.
The cables are relatively fragile. It is basically a form of glass carrying light signals.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider
The cables run right up onto the shore where they connect to land.
These multiple breaks are being attributed to a freak incident or possibly some major seismic activity.
We don't typically see as many simultaneous breaks as we have now.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider
Repairs will definitely be delayed for the one closer to home. The second break in a cable closer to the United Kingdom is only scheduled to be repaired in February, he says.
He says some ISPs are routing traffic in the meantime via satellite, which is the technology used in the past, resulting in a more degraded signal.
Here is a useful Twitter account RENAlerts that is posting regular updates.
Listen to the interview below:
