Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

Taxpayer?

You paid for Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her husband’s wedding anniversary in the US and Switzerland, according to a report by Sunday Independent.

Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams takes her oath of office. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The report claims Ndabeni-Abrahams did not seek approval from the President, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.

Ministers and Deputy Ministers should approach the President in writing to request approval for the intended visit and in the event of a planned official visit abroad, such request should be at least two weeks prior to departure. Ministerial Handbook, Chapter Six

