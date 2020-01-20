Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report
Taxpayer?
You paid for Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her husband’s wedding anniversary in the US and Switzerland, according to a report by Sunday Independent.
The report claims Ndabeni-Abrahams did not seek approval from the President, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.
Ministers and Deputy Ministers should approach the President in writing to request approval for the intended visit and in the event of a planned official visit abroad, such request should be at least two weeks prior to departure.Ministerial Handbook, Chapter Six
For more detail, read “Taxpayers foot bill for minister's wedding anniversary, overseas trips”.
More from Business
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year
Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?
WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses
The City responds after complaints from drivers about perceived delays in granting licenses and explains how the process works.Read More
Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents
A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling".Read More
Future of SAA: 'A clear showdown between govt and business rescue practitioners'
Guy Leitch says government, as SAA owner, seems unwilling to meet the terms of banks to grant airline funding to continue flying.Read More
It's raining retrenchments with no jobs being created - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha does a round-up of the big business stories this week from Telkom and Massmart to SAA.Read More
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035
Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley.Read More
OUTvest - how does its fee structures compare?
What does it really cost you to have your investment managed by somebody else? What is that management worth in the end?Read More
Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
A South African matric will not equip most of today's learners with a competitive edge.Read More
More from Local
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
10 babies die from drug-resistanct bacteria at Tembisa Hospital
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the cause is overcrowding andTembisa neonatal ICU has 40 beds and over 90 babies.Read More
SAHRC to represent Mpianzi family in lawsuit against Parktown Boys, Edu dept
The teenager drowned at an orientation camp in the North West last week and his body was later found in the Crocodile River.Read More
Police search for twin baby boy abducted by fake social worker
A woman claiming to be a social worker approached a Khayelitsha mom last week and abducted one of her twin boys.Read More
Cape Town dad claims kids and parents turned away at Retreat pool over swim gear
The father says rules at the Retreat indoor swimming pool aren't clear and leave kids feeling excluded from the public facility.Read More
Gale-force winds prevent ship from fixing our undersea internet cables
Two submarine cables connecting South Africa to the global internet on the west were damaged.Read More
'Curbing powers of SGBs not the way to end corruption in school appointments'
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz argues against a proposed amendment to reduce role of SGBs in appointing principals, deputies, dept heads.Read More
Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses
The City responds after complaints from drivers about perceived delays in granting licenses and explains how the process works.Read More
Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents
A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling".Read More
Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson
The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil was found on Friday. He drowned during a water activity on Wednesday.Read More
More from Politics
Apartheid-era police will be subpoenaed to testify in Neil Aggett inquest
Almost 38 years after his death, a fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett has been opened.Read More
SAHRC to pursue case of same-sex couple refused at Cape Town wedding venue
The lesbian couple has launched a case with the SA Human Rights Commission after the venue refused to host their wedding.Read More
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?
WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto.Read More
If Pravin Gordhan does leave, it will be of his own accord - Melanie Verwoerd
The political analyst discusses pressure on the Public Enterprises minister and the president amid crucial weekend ANC meetings.Read More
'Curbing powers of SGBs not the way to end corruption in school appointments'
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz argues against a proposed amendment to reduce role of SGBs in appointing principals, deputies, dept heads.Read More
[VIDEO] Rabada banned from next Test for celebrating dismissal of Joe Root
Kagiso Rabada can't be faulted for what he did in the SA vs England Test series, says sports journo Stuart Hess.Read More
Zille: DA and UDM aren't having specific talks about NMB coalition yet
The DA's Helen Zille confirms that she's been engaged in discussions with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa after a recent trip to Germany.Read More
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'
We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.Read More
Medical team to brief Zondo on Zuma's undisclosed illness
After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been briefed, he will determine the dates when Zuma is called to testify.Read More