'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen'
Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi. the Parktown High pupil who drowned while on the schools' orientation camp.
Many unanswered questions are being raised.
He describes Enoch as a perfect victim of not being noticed as he was from a different primary school to the normal Parktown High feeder school, small in stature and somewhat of an outsider.
Lester says this has forced him to think deeply about his own behaviour at school and the times he was complicit in bullying
Lester gives moving sensitive insights into what Enock may have endured.
Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen.Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk
Listen to the insightful audio below:
More from Opinion
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year
Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
[REVIEW] Why you should binge-watch 'Don’t F**k with Cats' on Netflix
"I was convinced it wasn’t real. It was only after the 2nd episode that I realised this actually happened," says Mvelase Peppetta.Read More
Telkom to retrench 3000: 'Unemployment now worse than during Great Depression'
We’re starting to see capitulation [by companies giving up on the economy recovering], says Nedbank Chief Economist Dennis Dykes.Read More
Religion in schools: What should we replace it with?
“Let’s create something not based on religion but on ways of being in the world. It could unify us,” says Lisa Joshua Sonn.Read More
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'
Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.Read More
Should Eskom charge more when electricity demand is high and less when it's low?
Eskom is considering the introduction of “Critical Peak Day Pricing”. Refilwe Moloto interviews energy advisor Mike Rossouw.Read More
I feel quite strongly about this: No more favours in 2020, declares Refilwe
CapeTalk presenter Refilwe Moloto says she's done with being taken for granted and shares her outlook on invoiceable work.Read More
Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment
Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out.Read More
Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.Read More