Lester Kiewit reflects on the death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi. the Parktown High pupil who drowned while on the schools' orientation camp.

Many unanswered questions are being raised.

He describes Enoch as a perfect victim of not being noticed as he was from a different primary school to the normal Parktown High feeder school, small in stature and somewhat of an outsider.

Lester says this has forced him to think deeply about his own behaviour at school and the times he was complicit in bullying

Lester gives moving sensitive insights into what Enock may have endured.

Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen. Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

