Police search for twin baby boy abducted by fake social worker
Local police are searching for a two-month-old twin baby who was kidnapped on Thursday by a woman posing as a social worker.
A mother of twin boys was approached by the suspect at her Khayelitsha home on Wednesday, according to police.
The woman apparently introduced herself as a social worker. She asked for the baby’s birth certificate, clinic card and she made herself copies.
The next day, the woman returned and accompanied the mother and the children in a taxi to Parow, where she told the mother her office was.
But instead, the suspect fled with one of the mother's twin boys named Kwahlelo Tiwane.
If you have any information regarding the case, kindly contact Detective Sergeant Joy Sumsodien of the Bellville FCS on 0825221095 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.
