By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year
Education inflation is at about 10%, according to Old Mutual.
By 2025, parents will probably pay R50 000 a year for a good public school.
By 2035, according to Old Mutual, you’d need R254 000 to cover university fees for a single year.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gerald Mwandiambira, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) at Sugar Creek Wealth.
Consider a normal state school and after-class lessons… as opposed to going to a much more expensive school…Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
Google can pretty much teach your child any subject… Those who homeschool who I have encountered seem to be pretty satisfied… especially in areas where private schooling is prohibitive, or the state schooling is not up to scratch…Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
In 15 years… I’ll no longer be required! You’ll be talking to a computer doing your financial planning… We [South Africa] are well behind… things like coding are very important… If your child is in a regular school… find out about some of these courses…Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
