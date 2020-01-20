SAHRC to represent Mpianzi family in lawsuit against Parktown Boys, Edu dept

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will represent the family of Enock Mpianzi, who drowned at an orientation camp last week.

The grade 8 Parktown Boys' High pupil went missing during a water activity with his peers at a lodge in Brits, in the North West on Wednesday.

His body was recovered by divers on Friday.

The commission offered legal assistance to the Mpianzi family after reports of the boy's death.

Commission spokesperson Buang Jones says the family is taking legal action against the Department of Education, Parktown Boys' High School and other roleplayers involved in the tragedy.

The SAHRC's legal officers will be contacting the department and the school to gather evidence related to the case, Jones says.

The family has accepted the offer from the SAHRC to legally represent them in this matter. Buang Jones, Spokesperson - South African Human Rights Commission

We have obtained instructions to pursue legal action against the Department of Education, Parktown Boys' High and other roleplayers who were involved in this incident. Buang Jones, Spokesperson - South African Human Rights Commission

The SAHRC will conduct an inspection of the campsite on Tuesday and will be accompanied by the Mpianzi family.

We'll be at the place where this tragic incident happened in Brits. The inspection will happen at 11am. Buang Jones, Spokesperson - South African Human Rights Commission

It's a fact-finding mission. We've had a conflicting version from the school, the department and the family. Buang Jones, Spokesperson - South African Human Rights Commission

Jones says the family is in the process of arranging a memorial and funeral service for the deceased boy.

