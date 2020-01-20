10 babies die from drug-resistanct bacteria at Tembisa Hospital
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku confirms to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report, that the bacteria that has claimed the lives of 10 babies at Tembisa Hospital is called Carbapenem-Resistant-Enterobacterales (CRE).
It is one of the problems we face in our ICUs where we use a lot of antibiotics and these bugs get resistant.Bandile Masuka, Health MEC - Gauteng
Masuka believes the outbreak has now been managed.
He says such outbreaks are linked to issues of overcrowding with most of the hospitals' neonatal ICUs havingwith far too many infants.
At Tembisa we are looking at extending the ICU unit itself. Currently, it has 40 beds and is occupied by more than 90 babies.Bandile Masuka, Health MEC - Gauteng
He says staff is being encouraged to take extra hygiene precautions so as not to transmit bacteria to babies.
We are hopeful that those who have survived will be treated and able to go home.Bandile Masuka, Health MEC - Gauteng
Everything is under control. There is no need to panic. We also express our regret and condolences to the parents who lost their babies.Bandile Masuka, Health MEC - Gauteng
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
SAHRC to represent Mpianzi family in lawsuit against Parktown Boys, Edu dept
The teenager drowned at an orientation camp in the North West last week and his body was later found in the Crocodile River.Read More
Police search for twin baby boy abducted by fake social worker
A woman claiming to be a social worker approached a Khayelitsha mom last week and abducted one of her twin boys.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report
She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.Read More
Cape Town dad claims kids and parents turned away at Retreat pool over swim gear
The father says rules at the Retreat indoor swimming pool aren't clear and leave kids feeling excluded from the public facility.Read More
Gale-force winds prevent ship from fixing our undersea internet cables
Two submarine cables connecting South Africa to the global internet on the west were damaged.Read More
'Curbing powers of SGBs not the way to end corruption in school appointments'
Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz argues against a proposed amendment to reduce role of SGBs in appointing principals, deputies, dept heads.Read More
Why some CT ride-hailing drivers are working without operating licenses
The City responds after complaints from drivers about perceived delays in granting licenses and explains how the process works.Read More
Drive to shut down Fish Hoek's Galley restaurant divides False Bay residents
A number of Fish Hoek residents have started a petition to close the beach-front restaurant, claiming service is "appalling".Read More
Heads must roll after tragic death of Enock Mpianzi, says Pippa Hudson
The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil was found on Friday. He drowned during a water activity on Wednesday.Read More