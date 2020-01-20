10 babies die from drug-resistanct bacteria at Tembisa Hospital

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku confirms to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report, that the bacteria that has claimed the lives of 10 babies at Tembisa Hospital is called Carbapenem-Resistant-Enterobacterales (CRE).

It is one of the problems we face in our ICUs where we use a lot of antibiotics and these bugs get resistant. Bandile Masuka, Health MEC - Gauteng

Masuka believes the outbreak has now been managed.

He says such outbreaks are linked to issues of overcrowding with most of the hospitals' neonatal ICUs havingwith far too many infants.

At Tembisa we are looking at extending the ICU unit itself. Currently, it has 40 beds and is occupied by more than 90 babies. Bandile Masuka, Health MEC - Gauteng

He says staff is being encouraged to take extra hygiene precautions so as not to transmit bacteria to babies.

We are hopeful that those who have survived will be treated and able to go home. Bandile Masuka, Health MEC - Gauteng

Everything is under control. There is no need to panic. We also express our regret and condolences to the parents who lost their babies. Bandile Masuka, Health MEC - Gauteng

Listen to the interview below: