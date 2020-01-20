Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is forming a new political party.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will also be involved.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (left) attends a briefing where Herman Mashaba (right) announces his resignation as Johannesburg mayor on 21 October. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

… a new political formation will be announced by June… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections… [the new party will be] free from the constraints of political ideology and political self-interest… Herman Mashaba

… They [existing politicians joining the new party] will have to pass through the eye of the needle… Herman Mashaba

Clement Manyathela interviewed Maimane about his role in the new movement.

Our movement for change is coming. Watch this space. It’s time we take back this space. Let the citizens arise. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 19, 2020

Our body politic is distant from the people… Our engagements will continue… When we contest elections it better be representative of the people of this country… Mmusi Maimane

The moment it [the new party] becomes Mmusi Maimane or Herman Mashaba, we’ve lost the plot… Mmusi Maimane

Many political parties have reached out to us… Mmusi Maimane

