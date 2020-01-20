TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money

Macfarlane Moleli is a well-known South African journalist and presenter. He's worked at Kaya FM, eNCA, SABC and Carte Blanche.

The Money Show asked him how he stays in control of his money affairs and his life goals.

For me, you know we always set goals and get excited in January but we never actually sit down, map them out, plan targets. In my 39 years this is the first time I've done it. I've involved my family, my partner. It's a structure and a support base. Once a week we sit down and have a meeting. Yesterday there was something I was supposed to have done, my daughter actually set a reminder, and I forgot! Macfarlane Moleli, TV presenter

I'm hoping that my kids, my daughter will do exactly the same in their families and keep on breeding success. My grandfather, our family, we owned buses, taxis and shops but as soon as my grandparents passed away all of that fell apart. All of that institutional knowledge was broken down...they never shared it with us. Macfarlane Moleli, TV presenter

There's this incredible gentleman I listen to. It really transformed my life. Gary Vee... Gary Vaynerchuk. He says if you're 40 years old you can still live another 40 years. This misnomer that when you reach a specific age you're a has-been; you can't make it anymore - just concentrate a few years and reap the rewards! That's why I am purposeful about everything I do. Macfarlane Moleli, TV presenter

When you're young, in our industry, it's the free events, the VIP experience, you get sucked up in the lifestyle. If you get blinded by that, one day you're 50 or 60 and you don't own anything. Macfarlane Moleli, TV presenter

Listen to the full interview below.

