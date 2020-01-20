Streaming issues? Report here
TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money

20 January 2020 8:22 PM
by
Tags:
Carte Blanche
Make Money Mondays
Macfarlane Moleli
Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.

Macfarlane Moleli is a well-known South African journalist and presenter. He's worked at Kaya FM, eNCA, SABC and Carte Blanche.

The Money Show asked him how he stays in control of his money affairs and his life goals.

For me, you know we always set goals and get excited in January but we never actually sit down, map them out, plan targets. In my 39 years this is the first time I've done it. I've involved my family, my partner. It's a structure and a support base. Once a week we sit down and have a meeting. Yesterday there was something I was supposed to have done, my daughter actually set a reminder, and I forgot!

Macfarlane Moleli, TV presenter

I'm hoping that my kids, my daughter will do exactly the same in their families and keep on breeding success. My grandfather, our family, we owned buses, taxis and shops but as soon as my grandparents passed away all of that fell apart. All of that institutional knowledge was broken down...they never shared it with us.

Macfarlane Moleli, TV presenter

There's this incredible gentleman I listen to. It really transformed my life. Gary Vee... Gary Vaynerchuk. He says if you're 40 years old you can still live another 40 years. This misnomer that when you reach a specific age you're a has-been; you can't make it anymore - just concentrate a few years and reap the rewards! That's why I am purposeful about everything I do.

Macfarlane Moleli, TV presenter

When you're young, in our industry, it's the free events, the VIP experience, you get sucked up in the lifestyle. If you get blinded by that, one day you're 50 or 60 and you don't own anything.

Macfarlane Moleli, TV presenter

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


More from Make Money Mondays

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor. Twitter

Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan

13 January 2020 8:31 PM

Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image- Twitter

How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets

6 January 2020 8:11 PM

It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Mokoena Quinn

Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree

27 November 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness

19 November 2019 1:47 PM

The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140815jean.jpg

'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandile Zungu

'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

22 October 2019 12:57 PM

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basetsana Kumalo

'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table'

17 October 2019 1:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180323 Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2018 5

'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

14 October 2019 11:07 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RJ Benjamin

My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin

8 October 2019 12:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nicola kleyn cyril ramaphosa

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

7 October 2019 12:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

Business Local Politics

Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

Politics Local Elections

UCT Graduate School of Business wins 'MBA Olympics' – 1st for an African school

Business

