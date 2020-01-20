UCT Graduate School of Business wins 'MBA Olympics' – 1st for an African school

A team from the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business has won the oldest (it’s been going for 39 years) and most-prestigious MBA company analysis competition in the world.

The University of Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

Each year hundreds of MBA students from business schools around the world take part in the John Molson MBA International Case Competition.

It’s the first time in the competition’s history that an African business school has won.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Johannes Schueler, a senior lecturer at the UCT Graduate School of Business.

Schueler led the victorious team.

It [John Molson MBA International Case Competition] is often called the ‘MBA Olympics’… It’s largest MBA competition in the world - 36 business schools from 18 countries… Johannes Schueler, senior lecturer - UCT Graduate School of Business

They compete by analysing real-world business scenarios… and present their strategic recommendations to a panel of judges… mostly made up of CEOs… there are hardly any academics. Johannes Schueler, senior lecturer - UCT Graduate School of Business

