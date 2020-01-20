UCT Graduate School of Business wins 'MBA Olympics' – 1st for an African school

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Is an indemnity form worth the paper its written on?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justin Malherbe - Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel
Tomorrow at 06:41
Microsoft Goes Carbon Negative
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Tomorrow at 07:07
Clawing back the cash from corruption
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Tomorrow at 07:22
Inquiry into Neil Aggett's death begins
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rev. Frank Chikane
Tomorrow at 08:07
#OpenNSFAS demands removal of deadline for student funding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kabelo Mahlobogwane
Tomorrow at 08:21
Coronavirus spreads to more cities in China - how concerned should we be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cheryl Cohen - Centre Head for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Tomorrow at 09:40
Eldred de Klerk- Dangers of undercover police work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
TPN credit- getting rid of non paying tenants
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Dickens
Tomorrow at 11:05
Health and wellness: Vaping and teens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit - Head Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT Lung Institute
Tomorrow at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry- Ad Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles, state funding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be working members of the British royal family, announces Buckingham Palace. 19 January 2020 11:44 AM
Germany to phase out all its coal-fired power stations by 2035 Germany – not the US or China – is set to lead the world into a post-fossil fuel age. Kieno Kammies interviews Steven Beardsley. 17 January 2020 11:42 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Apartheid-era police will be subpoenaed to testify in Neil Aggett inquest Almost 38 years after his death, a fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett has been opened. 20 January 2020 1:47 PM
SAHRC to pursue case of same-sex couple refused at Cape Town wedding venue The lesbian couple has launched a case with the SA Human Rights Commission after the venue refused to host their wedding. 20 January 2020 1:45 PM
Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe? WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto. 20 January 2020 8:17 AM
View all Politics
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen' CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil. 20 January 2020 11:48 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all Opinion
Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar Renowned guitarist Steve Fataar died in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at a gig in Durban. 20 January 2020 3:17 PM
10 babies die from drug-resistanct bacteria at Tembisa Hospital Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the cause is overcrowding andTembisa neonatal ICU has 40 beds and over 90 babies. 20 January 2020 1:02 PM
SAHRC to represent Mpianzi family in lawsuit against Parktown Boys, Edu dept The teenager drowned at an orientation camp in the North West last week and his body was later found in the Crocodile River. 20 January 2020 12:55 PM
View all Local
Lying on your CV or LinkedIn profile could land you in jail under new NQF Act Think twice before fabricating or over-stating your qualifications. 20 January 2020 4:43 PM
Jenny Morris says new Food Network cooking show is all about 'love on a plate' In the sumptuous 10-part series, Jenny Morris creates mouthwatering meals that bring people together. 20 January 2020 3:57 PM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals. 20 January 2020 8:22 PM
The stock picks of the day: Salesforce, Spotify and Standard Bank The pick of the day's crop as chosen by Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager, Adviceworx. 20 January 2020 7:59 PM
Seize this opportunity to make Eskom board fit for purpose “ Government must ensure that state-owned entities have boards with the right mix of skills to fulfil their mandates." 20 January 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

UCT Graduate School of Business wins 'MBA Olympics' – 1st for an African school

20 January 2020 2:13 PM
by
Tags:
MBA
Lester Kiewit
UCT Graduate School of Business
University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business
John Molson MBA International Case Competition
Johannes Schueler
MBA Olympics
It's the largest, most-prestigious MBA competition in the world - 36 business schools from around the world took part.

A team from the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business has won the oldest (it’s been going for 39 years) and most-prestigious MBA company analysis competition in the world.

The University of Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

Each year hundreds of MBA students from business schools around the world take part in the John Molson MBA International Case Competition.

It’s the first time in the competition’s history that an African business school has won.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Johannes Schueler, a senior lecturer at the UCT Graduate School of Business.

Schueler led the victorious team.

It [John Molson MBA International Case Competition] is often called the ‘MBA Olympics’… It’s largest MBA competition in the world - 36 business schools from 18 countries…

Johannes Schueler, senior lecturer - UCT Graduate School of Business

They compete by analysing real-world business scenarios… and present their strategic recommendations to a panel of judges… mostly made up of CEOs… there are hardly any academics.

Johannes Schueler, senior lecturer - UCT Graduate School of Business

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


20 January 2020 2:13 PM
by
Tags:
MBA
Lester Kiewit
UCT Graduate School of Business
University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business
John Molson MBA International Case Competition
Johannes Schueler
MBA Olympics

More from Business

1530282457-34-mm-b-2017png

TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money

20 January 2020 8:22 PM

Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141126spotify.jpg

The stock picks of the day: Salesforce, Spotify and Standard Bank

20 January 2020 7:59 PM

The pick of the day's crop as chosen by Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager, Adviceworx.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Seize this opportunity to make Eskom board fit for purpose

20 January 2020 7:39 PM

“ Government must ensure that state-owned entities have boards with the right mix of skills to fulfil their mandates."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

internet.jpg

When will the broken internet cables be fixed?

20 January 2020 7:31 PM

Damaged undersea cables frustrated many SA internet users this week. We get an update on the situation - and a backup plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brexit-referendum-ukjpg

How will Brexit affect UK trade with Africa?

20 January 2020 6:23 PM

The UK-Africa summit is underway and after Brexit, the UK reportedly wants to boost trade with our continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-deal-interview-job-office-boss-123rfjpg

Lying on your CV or LinkedIn profile could land you in jail under new NQF Act

20 January 2020 4:43 PM

Think twice before fabricating or over-stating your qualifications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year

20 January 2020 11:52 AM

Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cabinet-stella-2jpegjpg

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

20 January 2020 11:06 AM

She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi.jpg

Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

20 January 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto (crop and deep etch)

Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?

20 January 2020 8:17 AM

WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

Business Local Politics

Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

Politics Local Elections

UCT Graduate School of Business wins 'MBA Olympics' – 1st for an African school

Business

EWN Highlights

Trump rejects impeachment charges as an affront to US Constitution

20 January 2020 7:59 PM

Ndabeni-Abrahams says claims of her abusing taxpayers’ money devoid of truth

20 January 2020 7:26 PM

ANC's NMB chief whip Bicks Ndoni dies

20 January 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA