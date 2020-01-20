UCT Graduate School of Business wins 'MBA Olympics' – 1st for an African school
A team from the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business has won the oldest (it’s been going for 39 years) and most-prestigious MBA company analysis competition in the world.
Each year hundreds of MBA students from business schools around the world take part in the John Molson MBA International Case Competition.
It’s the first time in the competition’s history that an African business school has won.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Johannes Schueler, a senior lecturer at the UCT Graduate School of Business.
Schueler led the victorious team.
It [John Molson MBA International Case Competition] is often called the ‘MBA Olympics’… It’s largest MBA competition in the world - 36 business schools from 18 countries…Johannes Schueler, senior lecturer - UCT Graduate School of Business
They compete by analysing real-world business scenarios… and present their strategic recommendations to a panel of judges… mostly made up of CEOs… there are hardly any academics.Johannes Schueler, senior lecturer - UCT Graduate School of Business
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money
Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.Read More
The stock picks of the day: Salesforce, Spotify and Standard Bank
The pick of the day's crop as chosen by Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager, Adviceworx.Read More
Seize this opportunity to make Eskom board fit for purpose
“ Government must ensure that state-owned entities have boards with the right mix of skills to fulfil their mandates."Read More
When will the broken internet cables be fixed?
Damaged undersea cables frustrated many SA internet users this week. We get an update on the situation - and a backup plan.Read More
How will Brexit affect UK trade with Africa?
The UK-Africa summit is underway and after Brexit, the UK reportedly wants to boost trade with our continent.Read More
Lying on your CV or LinkedIn profile could land you in jail under new NQF Act
Think twice before fabricating or over-stating your qualifications.Read More
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year
Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report
She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?
WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto.Read More