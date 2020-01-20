Roger Lucey remembers the life of SA music legend Steve Fataar
Legendary South African musician Steve Fataar died over the weekend at the age of 76.
Fataar was part of the 60s musical rock group, The Flames, alongside his brothers Edries and Ricky.
The group was well known for their hit For Your Precious Love.
It's understood that the famed guitarist died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning, just hours after performing at his favourite gig at Zack’s in Durban.
Fellow musician and activist Roger Lucey says Fataar's legacy goes beyond music.
He says _The Flames _was a transformative 'rock and soul' act that broke barriers from a very early stage in their career.
Lucey remembers his colleague and comrade as fiercely independent and passionate about music.
Steve lived his own life. He was fiercely independent and never bowed to anyone.Roger Lucey, musician and activist
They [The Flames] broke through barriers without making a song and dance about it.Roger Lucey, musician and activist
Steve loved nothing more than to play [guitar].Roger Lucey, musician and activist
Listen to Roger Lucey pay tribute:
