The stock picks of the day: Salesforce, Spotify and Standard Bank

What stocks make you tick, we asked Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager - Adviceworx.

Salesforce - there is a great growth potential in this industry. The real biggie for me is they've partnered with Alibaba. Enormous growth there. They're not cheap so I would buy into a correction. Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager - Adviceworx

Spotify: It has 96 million paid subscribers. They have a 123 million free users so there's potential to convert those into paid subscribers. There's phenomenal growth in podcasting - they're going to get exclusive content that you cannot get elsewhere. Again, not cheap... Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager - Adviceworx

Standard Bank: Locally we're all a little bit depressed at the moment. Locally one wants to stick to blue chips... Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager - Adviceworx

A speaker with the Spotify logo is pictured in the cafeteria of the company headquarters in Stockholm. Picture: AFP

Listen to the entire list of picks and reasons to look out for them, below.

