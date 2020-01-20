The stock picks of the day: Salesforce, Spotify and Standard Bank
What stocks make you tick, we asked Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager - Adviceworx.
Salesforce - there is a great growth potential in this industry. The real biggie for me is they've partnered with Alibaba. Enormous growth there. They're not cheap so I would buy into a correction.Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager - Adviceworx
Spotify: It has 96 million paid subscribers. They have a 123 million free users so there's potential to convert those into paid subscribers. There's phenomenal growth in podcasting - they're going to get exclusive content that you cannot get elsewhere. Again, not cheap...Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager - Adviceworx
Standard Bank: Locally we're all a little bit depressed at the moment. Locally one wants to stick to blue chips...Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager - Adviceworx
Listen to the entire list of picks and reasons to look out for them, below.
