Lying on your CV or LinkedIn profile could land you in jail under new NQF Act
You can now spend up to five years in jail for lying on your CV or online profiles.
The new National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Amendment Act 2019 states that prospective students and job seekers could face fines or imprisonment for misrepresenting their qualifications.
The legislation also clamps down on bogus institutions who are not registered with the South African Qualifications Authority.
Employment law expert Steven Adams and HR practitioner Dr Linda Meyer outline some of the legislative changes and their implications.
The new amendment creates penalty provisions for those [job-seekers] who fabricate qualifications on their CV.Steven Adams, Senior associate in Employment Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
If someone misrepresents their qualifications on their CV, there's the possibility of a fine or even imprisonment of up to five years.Steven Adams, Senior associate in Employment Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
For [bogus] institutions, the amendments grant the power to actually shut the institutions down with the possibility of a fine or imprisonment for 10 years.Steven Adams, Senior associate in Employment Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
There's a difference between embellishment and plain lying.Dr Linda Meyer, HR expert and former CCMA commissioner
Listen to the intriguing discussion during the LegalTalk segment:
