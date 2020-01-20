When will the broken internet cables be fixed?
South African internet users have been hit by slow or no internet connection this week after two major undersea cables connecting us to European networks have been damaged.
The ship that must go to fix the cables on the west African seabed, was still stuck in Cape Town harbour this afternoon - since gale force winds prevented it from departing.
Practically every ISP has woken up to the need to sign on to alternative providers. A lot of the providers were using both those cables that broke. So, many of the providers that ordinary consumers use were relying on one or another of those cables.Arthur Goldstuck, tech analyst - World Wide Worx
Those with smaller internet providers will still be feeling the bite. Also in some cases having to negotiate international deals sometimes in other countries, sometimes smaller providers do not have the resources to do that. Bigger ones - an example is Afrihost - brought new capacity on this morning and their service should be back to normal, getting good streaming speed.Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx
There should be ships that are more or less ready to sail when something like that happens. So if Cape Town is blocked by weather there should be another ship further up north. Telkom, who seems to be the main spokesperson about the situation, says they cannot give an exact time for everything to be fixed. The ship could need six days to reach its destination and then another week to fix the cables.Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx
I recommend to have as a standby - these little mifi devices... wifi dongles or routers you can buy from most service providers. They're fairly inexpensive.Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx
Listen to the full interview with Arthur Goldstuck below.
This article first appeared on 702 : When will the broken internet cables be fixed?
