Jenny Morris says new Food Network cooking show is all about 'love on a plate'

One of South Africa's most loved celebrity chefs, Jenny Morris, will be hosting her own cooking show on the Food Network.

The ten-episode series, titled From The Heart With Jenny Morris, will see her showcasing a variety of tasty meals, which are made with love.

Jenny joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson to discuss her new television show and the kinds of dishes she'll be preparing.

It's about real food. Jenny Morris, celebrity chef and cookbook author

When you cook for friends and family, you cook from the heart. Jenny Morris, celebrity chef and cookbook author

From The Heart With Jenny Morris will premier on Thursday, 30 January at 19:55 on Food Network (DStv 175).

Listen to Jenny Morris discuss her new show and what viwers can expect: