How will Brexit affect UK trade with Africa?
After Brexit, the UK wants to boost business trade with Africa.
Is the UK-Africa Investment Summit evidence that relations between Africa and the UK will be turbo-charged?
If Britain exits the EU, the UK will still be a member of the EU Customs Union and Single Market until the end of the year.
But what about after 2020?
The UK government said they were going to focus on infrastructure and trade. But behind the handshakes there were many issues that need to be identified - such as - can African countries get a better trade deal from the UK?Lukman Otunuga, research analyst - FXTM Market Analysts
There are a lot of things we need to keep in mind. Even if the UK ends up leaving the EU in 2020 , it's not going to be so easy. What if at the end of the day, after we've left, the UK falls into a recession?Lukman Otunuga, research analyst - FXTM Market Analysts
To be honest, I think trade is tricky. Uncertainty is the enemy of investment.Lukman Otunuga, research analyst - FXTM Market Analysts
The major reason we had the summit is to put some trade agreements in place so when the UK leave in 2020 things could be smoother.
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : How will Brexit affect UK trade with Africa?
More from Business
TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money
Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.Read More
The stock picks of the day: Salesforce, Spotify and Standard Bank
The pick of the day's crop as chosen by Caroline Cremen, Portfolio Manager, Adviceworx.Read More
Seize this opportunity to make Eskom board fit for purpose
“ Government must ensure that state-owned entities have boards with the right mix of skills to fulfil their mandates."Read More
When will the broken internet cables be fixed?
Damaged undersea cables frustrated many SA internet users this week. We get an update on the situation - and a backup plan.Read More
Lying on your CV or LinkedIn profile could land you in jail under new NQF Act
Think twice before fabricating or over-stating your qualifications.Read More
UCT Graduate School of Business wins 'MBA Olympics' – 1st for an African school
It's the largest, most-prestigious MBA competition in the world - 36 business schools from around the world took part.Read More
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year
Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report
She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.Read More
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid
"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.Read More
Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?
WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto.Read More