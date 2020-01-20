How will Brexit affect UK trade with Africa?

After Brexit, the UK wants to boost business trade with Africa.

Is the UK-Africa Investment Summit evidence that relations between Africa and the UK will be turbo-charged?

If Britain exits the EU, the UK will still be a member of the EU Customs Union and Single Market until the end of the year.

But what about after 2020?

The UK government said they were going to focus on infrastructure and trade. But behind the handshakes there were many issues that need to be identified - such as - can African countries get a better trade deal from the UK? Lukman Otunuga, research analyst - FXTM Market Analysts

There are a lot of things we need to keep in mind. Even if the UK ends up leaving the EU in 2020 , it's not going to be so easy. What if at the end of the day, after we've left, the UK falls into a recession? Lukman Otunuga, research analyst - FXTM Market Analysts

To be honest, I think trade is tricky. Uncertainty is the enemy of investment.

The major reason we had the summit is to put some trade agreements in place so when the UK leave in 2020 things could be smoother. Lukman Otunuga, research analyst - FXTM Market Analysts

