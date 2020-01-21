Here's how Microsoft plans to be carbon negative by 2030

This means the company will remove more carbon than it emits each year in a bid to help tackle issues around climate change.

It's very exciting and well done on their part. Cliff de Wit, CTO and Co-Founder - Dexterity Digital

Data systems use a great deal of energy.

De sWit says these massive tech providers have an enormous responsibility to reduce carbon emissions.

He says most carbon has come from the mid-1950s.

They have access to clean power. Cliff de Wit, CTO and Co-Founder - Dexterity Digital

Building centres in colder countries so that they have to use less cooling technology. Cliff de Wit, CTO and Co-Founder - Dexterity Digital

Listen to the interview below: