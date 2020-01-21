Government employees are now in direct line of fire, says Karyn Maughan
The Special Investigating Unit's special tribunal finally appears ready to start going after those responsible for the looting of billions of rands from state coffers.
Maughan, who writes for the Business Day and Financial Mail chats to Refilwe Moloto about what will play out in court as the first case is set to begin on Tuesday.
This case held in the Booysens Magistrate's Court, deals with allegations of irregularities within the Office of the State Attorney estimated at R34m.
The Tribunal is specifically hearing a Preservation order application against the former head of the Office of the State Attorney in Johannesburg, Kgosi Lekabe.
She says the state attorney's office is crucial because it selects and appoints lawyers and advocates who deal with cases of corruption and therefore needs to be clean and above board.
The state attorney's office governs how the state responds or deals with litigation launched against it.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
She argues the tide may well be turning.
Government employees are now in direct line of fire.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
This is about a cancer of impunity.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Misspending government money has direct impact on ordinary people who rely on the state.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen to Maughan's insightful analysis below:
