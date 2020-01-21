SAA cancels several flights, says Flight Centre
South African Airways (SAA) has apparently cancelled a number of domestic and international flights, according to travel group Flight Centre.
“We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist,” the travel agency said in an advisory posted Twitter on Monday night.
RELATED: SAA's future on the line if govt doesn't come up with R2bn funding it promised
Travel Advisory— FlightCentreZA (@FlightCentreRSA) January 20, 2020
South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled a number of their domestic and international flights. We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist. Should you be affected and wish to discuss your options, please contact your Travel Expert. pic.twitter.com/hAW8NN8FsY
Meanwhile, SAA had issued a statement to the contrary earlier on Monday evening, claiming that operations continue as normal.
"SAA remains committed to transparently communicating with all stakeholders, including customers, about any material or significant operational changes", the statement reads.
Public Service Announcement: SAA continues with operations as normal.— SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) January 20, 2020
Link to the media release: https://t.co/0dr3J4uwuG #FlySAA pic.twitter.com/b1MWw9jX1a
This comes after talks on Sunday over the bailout plan for the state carrier ended with no solution.
Government is scrambling to work out how they can provide the R2 billion it promised when SAA entered business rescue last month.
It's reported that the cash-strapped national carrier could be forced into insolvency if Treasury does not provide the funding.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
