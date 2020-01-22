'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations

Software superpower Microsoft has announced various plans to cut its own carbon emissions by more than half over the next 10 years.

This means the company will remove more carbon than it emits each year in a bid to help tackle issues around climate change.

Data systems use a great deal of energy.

De Wit says these massive tech providers have an enormous responsibility to reduce carbon emissions.

There is some encouraging stuff happening. There's lots of lobbying of companies to do something about it. The amount of research money has certainly increased. One example is - one of the active ways of taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere is called scrubbing - where they pass air through these huge fans and pass it over a liquid solution. It sucks carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has put a huge amount of money into a company that invests in this kind of technology. Cliff de Wit, CTO and Co-Founder - Dexterity Digital

Anywhere between the next 20 to 30 years; if we don't actively reduce our emissions we'll get into serious trouble. There was an announcement last week - Microsoft pledged one billion dollars. They also said they'll become carbon-neutral by 2030. They say they'd take all the historical carbon the company produced out of the atmosphere! Cliff de Wit, CTO and Co-Founder - Dexterity Digital

Listen to the full interview below.

