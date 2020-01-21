Shoprite goes for 100% recycled plastic bags

As consumers are putting more pressure on retailers, Shoprite has also started to produce 100% recycled and recyclable plastic shopping bags.

Back in 2013 Shoprite already started using recycled bags. This time we are actually recycling the plastic used in our own stores. Sanjeev Raghubir, Group Sustainability Manager - Shoprite

So it's 4000 tonnes of plastic that's actually recycled and re-used - to make a positive difference in keeping plastic out of landfills and the environment. We're rewarding customers to re-use a plastic bag: we'll reward them with an amount of 50 cents. Sanjeev Raghubir, Group Sustainability Manager - Shoprite

A Shoprite store. Picture: Supplied.

