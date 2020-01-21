'Some of these students had to return back home, others are sleeping on campus'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:50
Interview - The Answer Series makes study guides available free of charge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
SAA: 19 SAA domestic and international flights cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tlali Tlali
Today at 15:20
Patricia Goliath vs John Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
School orientation camps - are they useful?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire Maher - Educational Psychologist
Today at 15:50
Medicines regulator may restrict codeine to prescription-only
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Florah Matlala - Pharmacovigilance at SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority)
Today at 16:10
ANC eases way for independent power producer programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Harald Winkler - Director of the Energy Research Centre at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
SAA: flights cancelled to save money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten
Today at 16:55
SA internet update: Repair ship remains docked more than 18 hours later
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay Caboz - Journalist at Business Insider South Africa
Today at 17:05
State capture commission: Forensic auditor Trevor White testifies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Are golf courses suitable for development?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
South African shark meat could be poisoning Australians
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock - Environmental Journalist at Southern Write
Tomorrow at 06:25
Average Salary Increase
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Westcott - Executive Chairman of PE Corporate Services
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : CPT to JNB using only dirt roads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Ash - Editor of Sunday Times Travel
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : CIDs and Urban Safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Bock - Chief Operations Officer at Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID)
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Targeting guilty individuals' pension funds could claw back looted state money Justice Ministry spokesperson explains a precedent may be set in the SIU case to the Special tribunal starting on Tuesday. 21 January 2020 1:16 PM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
'Some of these students had to return back home, others are sleeping on campus' #OpenNSFAS rep Kabelo Mahlobgwane says the application deadlines must be scrapped so late-accepted students can receive funds. 21 January 2020 10:15 AM
View all Politics
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen' CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil. 20 January 2020 11:48 AM
View all Opinion
JP Smith denies claims of cover-up over footage of SAPS officer shot by City cop The City of Cape Town says it has handed over CCTV footage linked to the killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer. 21 January 2020 1:32 PM
Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by poli... 21 January 2020 11:27 AM
Legal tips and questions to check before signing your child's indemnity form Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel Justin Malherbe explains the scope of indemnity forms and what to look for in the fine print. 21 January 2020 7:59 AM
View all Local
Don't make codeine a prescription drug says pharmacy association ICPA agrees codeine does need to be better controlled because of potential abuse but the prescription route is not the solution. 21 January 2020 2:01 PM
Lying on your CV or LinkedIn profile could land you in jail under new NQF Act Think twice before fabricating or over-stating your qualifications. 20 January 2020 4:43 PM
Jenny Morris says new Food Network cooking show is all about 'love on a plate' In the sumptuous 10-part series, Jenny Morris creates mouthwatering meals that bring people together. 20 January 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
UPDATE: These are the flights cancelled by SAA SAA has released the lists of flights affected by a "consolidation process" which has led to an amended flight schedule. 21 January 2020 12:19 PM
Here's how Microsoft plans to be carbon negative by 2030 Software superpower Microsoft announces various plans to cut its own carbon emissions by more than half over the next 10 years. 21 January 2020 7:25 AM
TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals. 20 January 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Some of these students had to return back home, others are sleeping on campus'

21 January 2020 10:15 AM
by
Tags:
Higher Education
NSFAS
Student funding
#OpenNSFAS
#OpenNSFAS rep Kabelo Mahlobgwane says the application deadlines must be scrapped so late-accepted students can receive funds.

Refilwe Moloto chats to #OpenNSFAS representative Kabelo Mahlobgwane about students' frustrations with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Students under the #OpenNsfas have taken to social media, calling for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to re-open application for deserving students.

We are very disappointed and concerned at how NSFAS failed to fund poor students who have been offered placements at universities and institutions of higher learning.

Kabelo Mahlobogwane, Representative - #OpenNSFAS

This, despite the announcement by former president Jacob Zuma that there will be free education for the poor and the middle class, he says.

He says students come from far afield with acceptance letters to universities in big cities such as Johannesburg.

When they arrive here they cannot enroll in these universities because they cannot afford it...though they meet all the requirements.

Kabelo Mahlobogwane, Representative - #OpenNSFAS

He says in a number of cases, families, and friends in the rural areas from which they hail, helped raise money to enable these students to travel to university - and having arrived are now unable to afford to stay.

Some of these students had to return back home, others are sleeping on campus.

Kabelo Mahlobogwane, Representative - #OpenNSFAS

The NSFAS application process was open last year for about three months and closed in November, he adds.

The #OpenNSFAS wants to see these deadlines scrapped.

Since then there has not been an opportunity for these students to re-apply again.

Kabelo Mahlobogwane, Representative - #OpenNSFAS

There is a record of students who did not receive NSFAS funding in last year's application process because they did not meet minimum requirements, but who have since rewritten matric and been accepted into university.

Mahlobogwane insists there still available money in NSFAS coffers.

The #OpenNSFAS wants the fund to audit all the successful applications from last year and redistribute those funds remaining to these students who, he says, come from extremely poor backgrounds.

NSFAS has not responded to this request yet but the Minister of Higher Education has called a multi-stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, which #OpenNSFAS is planning to attend.

Listen to the interview below:


21 January 2020 10:15 AM
by
Tags:
Higher Education
NSFAS
Student funding
#OpenNSFAS

More from Politics

Gavel court case corruption - 123rf

Targeting guilty individuals' pension funds could claw back looted state money

21 January 2020 1:16 PM

Justice Ministry spokesperson explains a precedent may be set in the SIU case to the Special tribunal starting on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150609NeilAggett.jpg

Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody

21 January 2020 11:27 AM

Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education-africa-girl-child-literacy-school-learning-knowledge-teaching-123rf

'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa law justice courts state capture 123rfjustice 123rflaw 123rf

Government employees are now in direct line of fire, says Karyn Maughan

21 January 2020 7:35 AM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan explains the SIU's special tribunal's first case staring on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150609NeilAggett.jpg

Apartheid-era police will be subpoenaed to testify in Neil Aggett inquest

20 January 2020 1:47 PM

Almost 38 years after his death, a fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett has been opened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150323-Marriage.jpg

SAHRC to pursue case of same-sex couple refused at Cape Town wedding venue

20 January 2020 1:45 PM

The lesbian couple has launched a case with the SA Human Rights Commission after the venue refused to host their wedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane

20 January 2020 1:16 PM

"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cabinet-stella-2jpegjpg

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report

20 January 2020 11:06 AM

She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto (crop and deep etch)

Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?

20 January 2020 8:17 AM

WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181126 Pravin Gordhan1

If Pravin Gordhan does leave, it will be of his own accord - Melanie Verwoerd

19 January 2020 1:57 PM

The political analyst discusses pressure on the Public Enterprises minister and the president amid crucial weekend ANC meetings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle

Business Lifestyle

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

Business World Africa

Your expensive medical aid is woefully inadequate, but cheap gap cover helps

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Iran MP offers $3m 'to anyone who kills Trump' - report

21 January 2020 2:07 PM

NICD urges S.Africans not to panic as Coronavirus spreads in Asia

21 January 2020 12:48 PM

Asia steps up defences as China virus hits 291 people, kills 6

21 January 2020 12:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA