'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

The world's 22 richest men have more money than all the women (600 million) in Africa, according to the latest Oxfam global inequality report.

Oxfam released the report to coincide with the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) which started on Tuesday.

Other “highlights” of the Oxfam report, entitled “Time to Care”:

The wealthiest 1% of the world have twice the wealth of the least-wealthy 6.9 billion.

There are 2153 US dollar billionaires in the world – their combined wealth equals that of the least-wealthy 4.6 billion people (almost two-thirds of the world’s entire population).

Half the world’s population lives on less than $5.50 a day.

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

The average middle-class person in a rich country would be sitting at about chair height [if their wealth was piled up in the same way].

