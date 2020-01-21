Streaming issues? Report here
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM
by
Tags:
World Economic Forum
Poverty
Inequality
Davos
Bruce Whitfield
Income
Absa
Oxfam
wealth
the money show
Oxfam's 'Time to Care report'
If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Absa is sponsoring Bruce Whitfield at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Money Show will bring you news and analysis all week.

Follow the coverage of WEF here.

A young African schoolgirl smiles as she holds a pencil in her hand. Image: 123rf.com

The world's 22 richest men have more money than all the women (600 million) in Africa, according to the latest Oxfam global inequality report.

Oxfam released the report to coincide with the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) which started on Tuesday.

Other “highlights” of the Oxfam report, entitled “Time to Care”:

  • The wealthiest 1% of the world have twice the wealth of the least-wealthy 6.9 billion.

  • There are 2153 US dollar billionaires in the world – their combined wealth equals that of the least-wealthy 4.6 billion people (almost two-thirds of the world’s entire population).

  • Half the world’s population lives on less than $5.50 a day.

  • If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

  • The average middle-class person in a rich country would be sitting at about chair height [if their wealth was piled up in the same way].

Click here to learn more about the Oxfam report.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : '22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'


