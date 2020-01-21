'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'
Africa’s richest woman stole a breathtaking fortune from her country, according to an award-winning investigative team.
Isabel dos Santos – eldest child of Angola’s former President, José Eduardo dos Santos - drained hundreds of millions of dollars of public money into offshore accounts, says the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
The ICIJ consists of 120 reporters from 20 countries and is famed for its role in revealing the “Panama Papers” tax haven scandal.
It published 715 000 files that it says proves how “an army of Western financial firms, lawyers, accountants, government officials and management companies” helped dos Santos commit her alleged crimes.
The ICIJ specifically fingers PwC and Boston Consulting Group for "ignoring red flags".
Dos Santos has thus far failed to approach the courts for relief against the allegations which would be libellous if untrue.
She did, however, take to Twitter to rubbish the claims made against her.
My fortune is built on my character, my intelligence, education, capacity for work, perseverance…The racism and prejudice [of the ICIJ] recall the colonial era when an African could never be considered equal to a European…Isabel dos Santos
Forbes magazine estimates her wealth at about R32 billion (US$2.2 billion).
For more detail, click here to read “Document trove shows how Africa’s richest women stole fortune”.
