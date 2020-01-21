UPDATE: These are the flights cancelled by SAA
South African Airways (SAA) has confirmed the cancellation of several domestic and international flights.
The airline says it's "consolidating" selected domestic flights between OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg and Cape Town International Airport, as well as between Joburg and Durban’s King Shaka (DUR) airports.
RELATED: SAA cancels several flights, says Flight Centre
In a statement, SAA says it's working closely with its sister airline Mango to re-accommodate passengers and minimise disruption.
These are the SAA domestic flights affected
- Johannesburg (JNB) – Cape Town (CPT)
SA303 Depart 0530 Arrive 0735 Dates: 20, 21 & 24 January
SA307 Depart 0700 Arrive 0905 Dates: 21 January
- Cape Town (CPT) – Johannesburg (JNB)
SA316 Depart 0820 Arrive 1015 Dates: 20, 21 & 24 January
SA322 Depart 0950 Arrive 1145 Dates: 21 January
- Johannesburg (JNB) – Durban (DUR)
SA527 Depart 0630 Arrive 0735 Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January
SA543 Depart 0955 Arrive 1100 Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January
SA571 Depart 1655 Arrive 1800 Dates: 20 & 21 January
- Durban (DUR) – Johannesburg (JNB)
SA534 Depart 0805 Arrive 0910 Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January
SA550 Depart 1130 Arrive 1235 Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January
SA578 Depart 1840 Arrive 1945 Dates: 20 & 21 January
On the international front, SAA is cancelling selected services between Joburg and Munich (MUC).
The airline says it will re-accommodate passengers on its services between Joburg and Frankfurt (FRA) as well as London Heathrow (LHR).
These are the international flights affected
- Johannesburg (JNB) – Munich (MUC)
SA264 Depart 2115 Arrive 0700 Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24 January
- Munich (MUC) – Johannesburg (JNB)
SA265 Depart 2030 Arrive 0820 Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24 January
SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days.
Listen to SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali explain the decision to consolidate the flights:
