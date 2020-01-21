Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
JP Smith denies claims of cover-up over footage of SAPS officer shot by City cop

21 January 2020 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
SAPS
Bheki Cele
Police Minister
JP Smith
Police constable shot
City of Cape Town
law enforcement officer shoots police constable
The City of Cape Town says it has handed over CCTV footage linked to the killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer.

Police constable Thandimfundo Sigcu was allegedly shot dead by a local law enforcement officer in the Cape Town CBD two weeks ago.

Sigcu was wearing plainclothes and was shot while apprehending a suspect on the Foreshore at around 9pm on Tuesday, 7 January.

The City's JP Smith has slammed claims that officials have not cooperated with Hawks investigators probing the case.

City did not deny access to footage. I spoke to the Hawks myself.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the City had failed to hand over CCTV footage of the incident while speaking at the memorial service for the slain police officer.

However, Smith says Cele has been "factually inaccurate".

According to Smith, city officials have handed over the footage, including an hour before and after the incident

However, he says city cameras did not get a clear picture of what transpired.

There is no attempt at concealing anything.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

A camera looks in one direction at a time... it's entirely possible that a camera can miss an incident.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

In that case, the camera also obstructed by a whole range of trees by that sidewalk along the edge of Adderley Street.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith has condemned what he calls a 'trial by media' and 'political prejudging' without all the facts of the case.

He says a fair investigation must be conducted without any political interference.

As more facts unfold, we will have to determine who did what.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Meanwhile, policing expert Eldred de Klerk says law enforcement agencies need to learn from this incident to avoid more police on police shooting.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


