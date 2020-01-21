Stellenbosch software firm Skynamo secures $30 million US investment

A field sales technology provider, Skynamo, based in Stellenbosch, has secured an investment worth about R435-million from American software investor Five Elms Capital.

The company will use the investment towards its field sales app and cloud-based management platform.

Skynamo serves customers from Stellenbosch, Johannesburg, Durban and London.

Atlanta will be its US headquarters.

Skynamo is a field sales App management platform for teams of reps out in the field visiting customers, taking orders - and to advise them on purchases. It's been around since 2012 - we've been growing into the UK and now the United States. Once we hit certain milestones we then get access to more funding. Julian Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer - Skynamo

Why we chose Atlanta over Silicon valley, well I'm originally from Atlanta - but the real reason is it makes it much easier to manage a business from South Africa time-zone wise. We did meet with the chambers of commerce of several cities and the team in Atlanta sold us on the benefits - for example the largest airport in the US. The team is very eager to help outsiders - in Atlanta there's no business clique everybody's saying how can we help you. Julian Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer - Skynamo

Listen to the sound clip below.

