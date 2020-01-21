The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield reports from Davos, Switzerland

Bruce Whitfield catches up with South African captains of industry at Davos Switzerland, as the World Economic Forum 2020 gets underway.

He also explores the world of Deep Fakes - the scariest threat to media credibility in the 21st century.

We know that business confidence in SA is very low. The business community is very vocal and impatient with President Ramaphosa to implement reforms. When we find ourselves in that situation as a country how do we come out and tell a compelling and convincing story? We cannot continue fooling ourselves, let alone fool everybody else. Government has to get it that it's time for action. The economy needs a serious turnaround. The SAA story is very telling. It's unfortunate because we should not be here as a country - we shot ourselves in the foot as a country. I think we need to start acting. Busi Mavuso, Chief Executive Officer - Business Leadership South Africa.

This is a great opportunity to talk to clients and suppliers, such as service providers. I worry about the intersection of labour policy - the movement of capital goods and people, fiscal policy and monetary policy. The irony about Davos of course is that one of the major issues we're talking about is climate change and here we are flying in - some in private jets. Sim Tshabalala, chief executive Standard Bank SA

If the weatherman tells you it's going to rain, you prepare yourself for rain. The credit ratings agencies are like the weatherman. When they tell you you have the following risks in your economy which may result in you getting a downgrade, you deal with those risks. It will thunder and the thunder will pass... Lesetja Kganyago, SA Reserve Bank governor

Picture: World Economic Forum/Sandra Blaser

Listen to these interviews and an insert on what exactly Deep Fake technology is - by clicking the link below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield reports from Davos, Switzerland