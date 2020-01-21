Targeting guilty individuals' pension funds could claw back looted state money

Crispin Phiri Minister of Justice & Correctional Services' spokesperson speaks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report about the case the Special Investigations Unit is making to the Special Tribunal that kicked off today.

It is hearing a preservation order application against the former head of the Office of the State Attorney in Johannesburg, Kgosi Lekabe in the Booysens Magistrate's Court.

He says he cannot comment on the case itself, but rather on the principles involved.

The use of a preservation order as in this case may create a precedent for how the state claws back funds that have been stolen from the state.

The idea is to attach the pension fund of a certain individual who is deemed to have irregularly benefitted from a state institution and that way the SIU will be able to recover funds from that individual specifically. Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice & Correctional Services

So this could a very important precedent moving forward for the corruption-busting agencies to say that if you steal from the state we are capable of collecting this money ultimately from your pension. Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice & Correctional Services

Just as corruption has effected society, it will have a direct impact on the personal funds and family of those found guilty, he adds.

