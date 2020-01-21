Targeting guilty individuals' pension funds could claw back looted state money
Crispin Phiri Minister of Justice & Correctional Services' spokesperson speaks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report about the case the Special Investigations Unit is making to the Special Tribunal that kicked off today.
It is hearing a preservation order application against the former head of the Office of the State Attorney in Johannesburg, Kgosi Lekabe in the Booysens Magistrate's Court.
He says he cannot comment on the case itself, but rather on the principles involved.
The use of a preservation order as in this case may create a precedent for how the state claws back funds that have been stolen from the state.
The idea is to attach the pension fund of a certain individual who is deemed to have irregularly benefitted from a state institution and that way the SIU will be able to recover funds from that individual specifically.Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice & Correctional Services
So this could a very important precedent moving forward for the corruption-busting agencies to say that if you steal from the state we are capable of collecting this money ultimately from your pension.Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice & Correctional Services
Just as corruption has effected society, it will have a direct impact on the personal funds and family of those found guilty, he adds.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody
Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by police.Read More
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'
If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!Read More
'Some of these students had to return back home, others are sleeping on campus'
#OpenNSFAS rep Kabelo Mahlobgwane says the application deadlines must be scrapped so late-accepted students can receive funds.Read More
Government employees are now in direct line of fire, says Karyn Maughan
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan explains the SIU's special tribunal's first case staring on Tuesday.Read More
Apartheid-era police will be subpoenaed to testify in Neil Aggett inquest
Almost 38 years after his death, a fresh investigation into the death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett has been opened.Read More
SAHRC to pursue case of same-sex couple refused at Cape Town wedding venue
The lesbian couple has launched a case with the SA Human Rights Commission after the venue refused to host their wedding.Read More
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams blew tax money on her wedding anniversary - report
She allegedly did it without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission, as required by the Ministerial Handbook.Read More
Is Davos really necessary, asks Refilwe?
WEF is just a new version of the same speeches every year with little imagination coming from the podium, says Refilwe Moloto.Read More
If Pravin Gordhan does leave, it will be of his own accord - Melanie Verwoerd
The political analyst discusses pressure on the Public Enterprises minister and the president amid crucial weekend ANC meetings.Read More