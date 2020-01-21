Your expensive medical aid is woefully inadequate, but cheap gap cover helps
Your medical aid probably says it covers 100% of the Medical Scheme Tariff (MST).
It sounds great, but it’s not.
The MST almost always falls far short of what doctors and specialists typically charge.
In other words, despite the huge expense, you’re not fully covered when you’re hospitalised!
For a fraction of the cost of your medical aid, “Gap Cover” will ensure you’re not ruined financially.
Most gap cover policies cover up to 400% or 500% of the MST.
Abongile Nzelenzele asked Tony Singleton, CEO of Turnberry Management Risk Solutions, to explain the ins and outs of gap cover.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget
Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.Read More
How to draw up a 'personal balance sheet' to determine your 'net worth'
How much are you worth? Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner, gives a template for you to copy and adjust.Read More
Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.Read More
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.Read More
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)
Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.Read More
Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…
Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.Read More
Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney
Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker
Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More