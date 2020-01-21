How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle

It’s not easy to get rid of a non-paying tenant.

So, how do you ensure the people interested in renting your property aren’t dodgy non-payers who will tie you up in a legal tussle when you try to get them out?

Couple signs contract with real estate agent. Image: 123rf.com

Kieno Kammies interviewed credit bureau TPN’s Managing Director, Michelle Dickens.

Dickens knows a thing or three about this perennial headache for landlords.

Her company does an extensive background check which it updates every time a tenant pays her or his rent.

If the tenant fails to pay TPN sends a letter of demand, eventually followed by a blacklisting.

For more detail, listen to the extensive discussion in the audio below.