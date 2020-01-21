Cost of Schengen Visa goes up for SA travellers

South Africans will have to fork out more for a Schengen Visa from 2 February 2020.

The Schengen Visa, which grants travellers access to 26 European countries, will soon cost €80 per application, which is roughly about R1,300.

It currently costs €60, which is just under R1,000.

Travel consultant Tess Faber says it's the first time in over a decade that the Schengen Visa fees have increased.

It's a big jump, but this is the first time that in a very long time that they are increasing these fees. Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and founder - Travel Bug

These fees have been the same for 10+ years. Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and founder - Travel Bug

The only reason we [South Africans] are maybe feeling like it's increasing more often is because of the fluctuation of the Rand because it's costed in Euros. Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and founder - Travel Bug

