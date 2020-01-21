Cost of Schengen Visa goes up for SA travellers

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
What we can learn from average salary increase data
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Westcott - Executive Chairman of PE Corporate Services
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : The Road Less Graveled: Jhb to CT on dirt roads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Ash - Editor of Sunday Times Travel
Tomorrow at 07:07
SAA latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tlali Tlali
Tomorrow at 07:22
NUMSA says SAA rescue plan is liquidation in disguise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : CIDs and Urban Safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Bock - Chief Operations Officer at Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID)
Mo Hendricks
Tomorrow at 09:13
Orania & Self Determination
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Tomorrow at 10:08
Enoch Mpianzi's family speaks
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country' A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ. 21 January 2020 11:49 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid "It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme. 20 January 2020 9:49 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ali Bacher discusses history and future of South African cricket Cricket legend Dr Ali Bacher has seen South African cricket come a long way. He reflects on the country's best bowlers and more. 17 January 2020 5:42 PM
Last season ever at Newlands: ‘We’ve got 7 Springboks and a new playing style' Refilwe Moloto interviews Stormers coach John Dobson and his scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Damian Willemse. 14 January 2020 9:52 AM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
Frank Chikane describes the last time he saw Neil Aggett alive in police custody Struggle stalwart Frank Chikane was detained at the same time as Dr Neil Aggett. He recalls how brutally they were treated by poli... 21 January 2020 11:27 AM
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
'Some of these students had to return back home, others are sleeping on campus' #OpenNSFAS rep Kabelo Mahlobgwane says the application deadlines must be scrapped so late-accepted students can receive funds. 21 January 2020 10:15 AM
View all Politics
'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together' If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space! 21 January 2020 10:59 AM
By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year Education inflation is at about 10%, says Old Mutual. The implications are terrifying. Gerald Mwandiambira (CFP) has advice. 20 January 2020 11:52 AM
'Enock Mpianzi is dead, simply because he was small and unseen' CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit shares his heartfelt and moving thoughts on the tragic death of the young Parktown High pupil. 20 January 2020 11:48 AM
View all Opinion
View all Local
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Cost of Schengen Visa goes up for SA travellers

21 January 2020 3:29 PM
by
Tags:
Europe
Travel
schengen Visa
schengen Visa application
visa fees
visa application fees
Travel Bug
Tess Faber
Travel consultant Tess Faber discusses the increase in the application fees and the benefits of the visa.

South Africans will have to fork out more for a Schengen Visa from 2 February 2020.

The Schengen Visa, which grants travellers access to 26 European countries, will soon cost €80 per application, which is roughly about R1,300.

It currently costs €60, which is just under R1,000.

Travel consultant Tess Faber says it's the first time in over a decade that the Schengen Visa fees have increased.

It's a big jump, but this is the first time that in a very long time that they are increasing these fees.

Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and founder - Travel Bug

These fees have been the same for 10+ years.

Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and founder - Travel Bug

The only reason we [South Africans] are maybe feeling like it's increasing more often is because of the fluctuation of the Rand because it's costed in Euros.

Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and founder - Travel Bug

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


21 January 2020 3:29 PM
by
Tags:
Europe
Travel
schengen Visa
schengen Visa application
visa fees
visa application fees
Travel Bug
Tess Faber

Trending

Cost of Schengen Visa goes up for SA travellers

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

Business World Africa

How to get rid of non-paying tenants without much of a hassle

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Russia gets new government in what Putin calls major renewal

21 January 2020 9:00 PM

Democrats blast impeachment trial rules, demand evidence from Trump lawyer

21 January 2020 8:01 PM

Zimbabwe's main opposition warns of more protests

21 January 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA