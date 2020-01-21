Over 1,000 learners still need placement in Cape schools, says WCED
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says more than 1,000 learners are still waiting to be placed in schools across the province.
It's estimated that about 109,000 pupils will start primary school, while over 93,000 will embark on their high school careers at Cape schools.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department can only confirm the official enrollment numbers next week Wednesday once officials conduct a snap survey.
Hammond says all indications suggest that there has been a significant increase in enrolment as compared to 2019.
This is attributed to an influx of learners from the Eastern Cape and other provinces, she explains.
The projected numbers are seeing quite a big increase in enrolment as compared to 2019.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
We're seeing more learners coming in every day but we're also placing more learners every day.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Parents have until next week to confirm school placements, Hammond warns.
After 10 days into the academic year, schools are entitled to deregister a learner if they have not arrived.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
